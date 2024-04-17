The United States isn't just reauthorizing its surveillance laws, it's vastly expanding them | Caitlin Vogus





Last Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives agreed to reauthorize a controversial espionage law, known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, without any significant reforms, dashing hopes that Congress can finally put an end to warrantless surveillance of Americans' emails, text messages and text messages. Phone calls.

But the vote not only reauthorized the act; it has also significantly expanded the surveillance that law enforcement can carry out. In a move that Sen. Ron Wyden called terrifying, the House also strengthened surveillance authority that has been used against protesters, journalists and U.S. political donors in a chilling attack on free speech.

Section 702, in its current form, allows the government to force communications giants like Google and Verizon to provide information. An amendment to the bill approved by the House significantly increases the scope of the law. The Turner-Himes Amendment, named in honor of its champions, Reps. Mike Turner and Jim Himes, would allow federal law enforcement to also force any other service provider with access to communications equipment to transmit data. That means anyone with access to a Wi-Fi router, server, or even phone, from the owner to the laundromat, could be drawn into helping the government spy.

The Senate is expected to vote on the House bill as soon as this week, and if it passes, Joe Biden will likely sign it. All Americans should be terrified by this prospect.

Section 702 is intended to be a foreign intelligence tool that allows the U.S. government to monitor the communications of non-U.S. citizens abroad without a warrant. But as many civil liberties groups have pointed out, intelligence agencies like the FBI also use it as a tool for warrantless spying against Americans. The FBI abused its authority under the law as many as 300,000 times in 2020 and 2021, according to a ruling by a Fisa court judge. In advocating for the reauthorization of Section 702 late last year, Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, shockingly suggested during a closed-door briefing that the law could be used to spy on Americans demonstrating against the war in Gaza.

It's not supposed to be this way. In most cases, the Fourth Amendment requires that the government have a court-approved warrant to obtain Americans' communications. But intelligence agencies have used Section 702 as a loophole that allows them to vacuum up and comb through communications between an American and a foreigner who may be targeted under the law, all without a warrant.

The House didn't just fail to reform Section 702. It voted to grant sweeping new surveillance powers to intelligence agencies. The Turner-Himes Amendment would allow them to designate ordinary Americans and businesses as government spies. When privacy advocates raised the alarm about the Stasi-like powers this would create, lawmakers like Himes brushed them aside without substantive response. The proposed expansion deserves an explanation. The U.S. government has a long history of abusing its existing surveillance powers. It would be naive to think that he wouldn't abuse the new guys.

While the Turner-Himes Amendment lists certain types of businesses that are excluded from being required to assist in spying, such as homes and restaurants, a nearly unlimited number of entities that provide Wi-Fi or simply have access to American devices could be integrated into government surveillance operations. Using wifi in your dentist office, hiring a cleaner with access to your laptop, or even storing communications equipment in an office you rent could all put you at increased risk of surveillance.

The Turner-Himes Amendment would also make it more difficult to combat abusive surveillance practices, including those targeting First Amendment rights. Take for example the surveillance of journalists. Big tech companies can sometimes resist government orders to spy on the media. They command armies of lawyers, frequently receive Section 702 orders, and have a commercial incentive to at least appear to care about their clients' privacy concerns. But what hope could a news organization have that its cleanup crew, for example, would want to take on the federal government on its behalf?

The FBI's abuses of Section 702 violate Americans' privacy and often threaten their First Amendment rights. A declassified report from 2023, for example, found that the FBI used Section 702 to investigate Black Lives Matter protesters. Section 702 has also been used to spy on American journalists, weakening their right to report the news by weakening their ability to speak confidentially with foreign sources, which journalists must do frequently.

In response to these and other abuses, many reformers argue that Section 702 should only be reauthorized with real reforms that would curb government spying, such as requiring the government to obtain a warrant before it can access American communications. Johnson himself initially attempted to weaken Fisa's surveillance provisions in an effort to satisfy hard-liners in his caucus and Donald Trump. He did not succeed. The House voted to reauthorize Section 702 without adding a warrant requirement.

The fact that Section 702 has been used so often against the exercise of First Amendment rights, including those of journalists, makes it both shocking and inexplicable that so many media outlets continue to support it. The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the Chicago Tribune have all published editorials in recent days welcoming the disappearance of the warrant requirement and urging Congress to reauthorize the law. But the House vote wasn't just a reauthorization. This was a drastic and draconian expansion of the government's surveillance powers.

Some of these editorials mock Trump's recent absurd social media post criticizing Section 702 and portray anti-surveillance people as a ragtag group of right-wing misfits, unaware that lawmakers and civil liberties organizations across the board the political spectrum opposed the extension of Fisa without reforming it. They also ignore the real threats that Section 702 poses to Americans' privacy rights and First Amendment interests, especially if a future administration is determined to monitor and chill its opponents.

Fortunately, it is not too late for the Senate to prevent these future abuses. Faced with the widespread misuse of Section 702 in the past, the last thing Americans need is a broad expansion of government surveillance. The Senate should reject the House bill and refuse to reauthorize Section 702 without a mandate requirement. Lawmakers must demand reforms to end the government's unwarranted spying on Americans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/16/house-fisa-government-surveillance-senate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos