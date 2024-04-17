US Navy flies planes across Taiwan Strait, after US-China defense chiefs talk





TAIPEI, Taiwan — The U.S. 7th Fleet said a Navy P-8A Poseidon flew across the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, a day after U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs held their first talks since November 2022 in the aimed at reducing regional tensions.

The patrol and reconnaissance aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace, the 7th Fleet said in a press release.

By operating in the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States respects the navigation rights and freedoms of all nations, the statement said.

The critical strait is 160 kilometers wide and separates China from the self-governing island democracy. Although it is in international waters, China views the passage of foreign military planes and ships as a challenge to its sovereignty.

China claims the island of Taiwan, threatening to defend it by force if necessary despite US military support for the island.

China dispatched fighter jets to monitor the passage of the U.S. plane and operated “in accordance with laws and regulations,” said Naval Col. Li Xi, a spokesman for China's Eastern Theater Command. Chinese People's Liberation Army, in a report posted on the command's official Weibo social media site.

Theater troops are on alert at all times to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability, Li said.

China regularly issues harsh protests and activates its defenses in response to the passage of military ships and aircraft through the strait, particularly those from the United States.

China also regularly sends warships and warplanes into the strait and other areas around the island to weaken Taiwan's defenses and seek to intimidate its 23 million people, who strongly support their independence. de facto.

By operating in the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States defends the navigation rights and freedoms of all nations. The transit of aircraft through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. military flies, sails, and operates wherever international law permits,” the 7th Fleet statement said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on Tuesday, part of the latest U.S. efforts to improve communications with the Chinese military and reduce the risk of clash in the region.

It was the first time Austin spoke to Dong and the first time he spoke at length to a Chinese counterpart since November 2022. The call, which lasted just over an hour, took place then that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken should do so. travels to China this month for interviews.

Military-to-military contacts were halted in August 2022, when Beijing suspended all such communications following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China responded by firing missiles at Taiwan and increasing military maneuvers, including what appeared to be a rehearsal of a naval and air blockade of the island.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-navy-flies-aircraft-taiwan-strait-day-after-109339176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos