The US military deploys a medium-range missile in the Philippines for the first time





The medium-capability missile landed in Luzon, Philippines, as part of the Salaknib exercise taking place there, marking the first deployment of the new capability deemed vital to the US military's strategy in the region.

The 1st Multi-Domain Task Force brought the MRC weapon into the country April 11, traveling more than 8,000 miles from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state for more than 15 hours via a C-cargo aircraft 17 Globemaster, according to a report dated April 15. U.S. Army Pacific statement.

This historic deployment marks a significant milestone for the new capability while enhancing interoperability, readiness and defense capabilities in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the statement said.

This creates several new collaborative opportunities for our bilateral training and preparation, Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, who leads the multi-domain unit, said in the statement.

At an April 16 hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George commented on the deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

“We have seen how effective and difficult to target ground-based long-range precision fires are, and we continue to add them, and we currently have the medium-range capability that is currently being exercised with our partners,” he said. .

Defense News first reported the Army's plan to pursue the medium-range missile in September 2020.

The Army assigned the task of finalizing and moving forward with a weapon to the Office of Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies, and it also set a goal of deploying the chosen missile in less than three years by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which means it could not start from scratch.

The office received the assignment in July 2020 following a strategic fires study conducted by the Army's Force Development Branch earlier this year. The development team had discovered a gap in the service's ability to hit enemy targets within a radius of 500 to 2,000 kilometers (311 to 1,243 miles).

The medium-range missile is part of the army's firing portfolio, between its precision strike munitions, designed to hit targets 499 kilometers away, and its ground-launched hypersonic missiles.

The service selected Lockheed Martin in November 2020 to build the medium-range missile prototype, landing a nearly $340 million contract to salvage parts of naval missiles to forge the new weapon.

The MRC weapon consists of a vertical launch system and uses the Raytheon-built Standard Missile-6 and Tomahawk missiles. The complete MRC system includes a battery operations center, four launchers, main engines and modified trailers, the release said.

A variant of the Tomahawk missile was used in a land-based cruise missile capability test in 2019. The SM-6 is a long-range anti-aircraft missile with a surface mode.

Salaknib is an exercise with the U.S. and Philippine militaries intended to strengthen readiness and improve operational capabilities as part of the strong, long-standing U.S.-Philippine alliance, the statement said, adding that it also strengthens bilateral US land power and joint operations capabilities. .

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/land/2024/04/16/us-army-deploys-midrange-missile-for-first-time-in-philippines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos