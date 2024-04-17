Tallest U.S. dam in two decades nears completion in northern Colorado





One of the largest dams built in the United States in the past two decades will be completed within a year. It will help provide water to northern Colorado residents for decades.

The Chimney Hollow Reservoir project is underway in the foothills west of Loveland, and it is expected to be completed and holding water by summer 2025.

“We have been planning this project since the late 1990s,” said Joe Donnelly, senior project manager at Northern Water.

The project is designed with the future in mind. Northern Colorado is one of the fastest growing regions of the state. Through this, Northern Colorado communities are working together to secure water resources for their future residents.

“Colorado's population is growing and has been for a long time. Especially in Northern Colorado, where eight of the ten fastest-growing communities in the state are in our service area,” Donnelly told CBS' Dillon Thomas Colorado News.

The dam, which will be the fourth largest in Colorado when completed, is now 50 percent complete.

“This is a new rock-filled dam 350 feet high. It's the tallest new dam built in the United States in the last 20 or 25 years,” Donnelley said.

This dam will be only the second asphalt core dam built in the United States, although this type of construction is common in Europe.

The rocks that build the dam are of local origin, coming from the soil that will soon be covered by water from the reservoir. Every day, teams transport more than 62,000 tons of rock from the quarry to the dam.

“It also makes (this project) one of the largest mining operations in the state of Colorado,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly, a Loveland native, said the project was a career highlight.

If all goes according to plan, Northern Water plans to begin filling the water reservoir sometime in the summer of 2025. They anticipate it will take three years to completely fill the reservoir, although that depends on Mother Nature.

The water comes from the western slope, taking its source in the Colorado River. Because those on the Eastern Slope will take on water, Northern Water has invested nearly $90 million in Colorado River and Western Slope water resources to help offset their impact.

Ultimately, 12 different municipalities north of Denver will be able to access water from Chimney Hollow Reservoir.

Larimer County helped purchase the property. Once construction is complete, Larimer County will take over operation of recreational and open space in and around the reservoir.

