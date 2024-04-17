Deep listening is the key to problem solving





My name is Joanna Young and I have had the incredible privilege of being part of the 2023 Poverty Truth Network, including the Carnegie UK/PTN (Poverty Truth Network) partnership. I became a director of PTN in December and have enjoyed two meetings with the Carnegie UK/PTN Network in Manchester and Glasgow in late 2023.

Locally, I serve as a citizen committee member for Morecambe Bay and have really enjoyed getting to know everyone involved on our committee. It’s been fantastic to see the ideas and initiatives coming out of our time together. Some of them are already having an impact on our communities and organizations. I greatly value the friendships I have made with people who have had completely different experiences than mine, both civically and in the community. What makes this production special is people coming together and having a good time.

So as we move into 2024, I really hope that this way of working, which involves deep listening, will continue to inspire leaders in all kinds of different fields. It may seem like a very simple task, but like many simple tasks, deep listening is difficult. This presents a real challenge to the way many people work and is certainly not a box-ticking exercise! At Citizens Advice, where I work in Morecambe, this is a challenge for us. As are so many organizations working in communities across the country.

It was encouraging to see Carnegie UK working with PTN. There is clearly a deep desire to hear the opinions of those who may not always be heard. This is really interesting from my perspective as an advice worker. Because I know a lot of people don't. In particular, hear the stories of people experiencing extreme poverty and discrimination that many people do not believe exists in the UK. Our democratic deficits are real and troubling. I was impressed by Carnegie's willingness to invest time and money to hear face-to-face the voices of people who are rarely heard.

The work we did together in Manchester and Glasgow was exciting, challenging and at times moving. Sitting with people and listening to their difficult stories is uncomfortable. It's powerful to acknowledge and truly hear the realities of how people live, and it's humbling to hear about the resilience forced upon so many people who have gone through difficult times and continue to persevere. The eloquence and candor of those who attended the meeting was very moving, and it was a privilege to hear their stories.

The question now for Carnegie UK is how to take these testimonies and insights and how to use them. Carnegie UK has a respected voice in the UK and we hope that by working with PTN we can bring this power to the forefront to ensure that these voices are included when they actually listen and study the experiences of people living in poverty. Wellbeing in the UK. From my perspective, it is the growing gap between the rich and the poor that creates distance and lack of understanding between the rich and the poor.

Thank you for your attention. Carnegie UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://carnegieuktrust.org.uk/long-read/deep-listening-is-key-to-solving-our-problems/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos