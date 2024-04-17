Secret Russian foreign policy document calls for action to weaken the United States





The Russian Foreign Ministry has drawn up plans to try to weaken its Western adversaries, including the United States, and leverage the war in Ukraine to forge a world order free of what it sees as American domination , according to a secret document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a classified addendum to the Concept of Official and Public Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation, the ministry calls for an offensive information campaign and other measures covering the military-political, economic, commercial and psychological spheres of information against a coalition of hostile countries led by the United States.

We must continue to adjust our approach to relations with hostile states, says the 2023 document, provided to the Washington Post by a European intelligence service. It is important to create a mechanism for identifying vulnerable points in their foreign and domestic policy, with the aim of developing practical measures aimed at weakening Russia's opponents.

The document provides for the first time official confirmation and codification of what many among Moscow's elite believe has become a hybrid war against the West. Russia seeks to overturn Western support for Ukraine and disrupt the domestic politics of the United States and European countries, through propaganda campaigns supporting isolationist and extremist policies, according to Kremlin documents previously reported by The Post. It also seeks to reshape geopolitics, moving closer to China, Iran and North Korea, with the aim of altering the current balance of power.

Using much harsher and direct language than the public foreign policy document, the secret addendum, dated April 11, 2023, claims the United States is leading a coalition of hostile countries aimed at weakening Russia because Moscow poses a threat for Western global hegemony. The document states that the outcome of Russia's war in Ukraine will to a large extent determine the contours of the future world order, a clear indication that Moscow views the outcome of its invasion as inextricably linked to its ability and that of other authoritarian nations to impose its policy. will be on a global scale.

The Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation, published on March 31, 2023 and approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, uses bland diplomatic language to call for the democratization of international relations, sovereign equality and strengthening the position of Russia on the world stage. . Although the Foreign Policy Concept also accuses the United States and its satellites of using the conflict in Ukraine to intensify a years-long anti-Russian policy, it also asserts that Russia does not consider itself a enemy of the West and has no ill will towards the West. intentions towards him.

Russia hopes that the West will realize the lack of future in its confrontational policies and hegemonic ambitions, and will accept the complex realities of the multipolar world, the public document said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it does not comment on the existence or non-existence of internal ministry documents or the progress of work on them. As we have repeatedly stated at different levels, we can confirm that the mood is for a decisive fight against the aggressive measures taken by the collective West within the framework of the hybrid war launched against Russia, added the ministry.

Russia's recent veto of the extension of UN monitoring of sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, effectively ending 14 years of cooperation, was a clear sign that The work envisioned in the classified addendum is already underway, said a prominent Russian academic with close ties to senior Russian diplomats. The academic spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations in Moscow.

Russia can create difficulties for the United States in many parts of the world, the academic said. These include the Middle East, Northeast Asia, the African continent and even Latin America.

The creation of the Foreign Policy Concept and the classified addendum followed a call to Russian academics for policy suggestions. A proposal submitted in February 2023 to the Foreign Ministry by the deputy director of the Moscow Institute for the Commonwealth of Independent States, which has close ties to the Russian security apparatus, lays out Russian options even more starkly.

Academic Vladimir Zharikhin called on Russia to continue facilitating the rise to power of right-wing isolationist forces in America, to allow the destabilization of Latin American countries and the rise to power of far-left and extremist forces. 'far right. as well as facilitating the restoration of the sovereignty of European countries by supporting parties dissatisfied with economic pressure from the United States.

Other points in the policy proposal, which were also provided to the Post, suggest that Moscow is stoking the conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan to bring Russia and China closer together, as well as to aggravate the situation in Middle East around Israel. Iran and Syria to distract the United States from the problems in this region.

Zharikhin refused to discuss his proposal.

Western officials have warned that Russia has stepped up its propaganda and influence campaigns over the past two years, seeking to undermine support for Ukraine. In this context, it has sought to create a new global division, with Russian propaganda efforts against the West finding echo in many countries in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

I think the United States was convinced that the rest of the world, North and South, would support it in the conflict with Russia and it turned out that was not true, Zharikhin told the Post in a previous interview. This demonstrates that the one polar world is over, and the United States does not want to accept it.

For Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a longtime Putin critic who was once Russia's richest man until a clash with the Kremlin landed him 10 years in prison, it's no surprise that Russia is seeking to do everything it can to weaken the United States. For Putin, it is completely natural that he strives to create as many problems as possible in the United States, he said. The task is to eliminate the United States from the game and then destroy NATO. It is not about dissolving it, but about creating the feeling among people that NATO does not defend them.

The long stalemate in Congress over supplying more weapons to Ukraine only makes it easier for Russia to challenge Washington's global power, he said.

The Americans consider that to the extent that they do not participate directly in the war [in Ukraine], then any loss is not their loss, Khodorkovsky said. This is an absolute misunderstanding.

A defeat for Ukraine, he said, means many will stop fearing challenging the United States and the costs to the United States will only increase.

