Uniform or suit? Athletes speak out on US women's Olympic track outfit reveal





“Everything is visible.” “A costume born from patriarchal forces.” “Concerning.”

These were just some of the reactions from athletes when Nike unveiled its new Team USA women's track and field kit late last week. And although the American sportswear brand later clarified that the currently eyebrow-raising high-cut bodysuit is just one option for athletes competing in this summer's Olympics, the controversy has reignited long-standing criticism on sexism in sports uniforms.

It's an ongoing problem in women's sports, Angela Schneider, an Olympic silver medalist in rowing and director of the International Center for Olympic Studies at Western University in London, Ont., told CBC News.

“This is not sportswear designed to achieve maximum, optimal performance for a specific sport. Instead, it is designed to attract the viewer,” Schneider said.

“What a distraction,” she said of the Nike bodysuit. “It's ridiculous.”

BREAKING: Here's your first look at the new @Nike kits that will be worn by the U.S. track and field team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

—@CitiusMag

On Thursday, images were made public of the American brand Nike. female kit on a mannequin, showing a very low-cut bikini line and provoking the reaction of several athletes regarding the existence of uniforms.

“Women's kits should be about performance, mentally and physically. If this outfit truly benefited physical performance, men would wear it,” wrote Lauren Fleshman, US national distance running champion, in an Instagram post THURSDAY.

“It’s a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or necessary to bring attention to women’s sports.”

Lululemon unveiled its Olympic and Paralympic gear for Team Canada on Tuesday. These uniforms will be worn during the opening and closing ceremonies, during media appearances and in the athletes' village.

During competitions, Olympic athletes wear clothing made by the sponsor brand of their sport's national federation.

Athletics Canada, the national sports governing body for track and field, para athletics, cross country and road, mountain and trail running, is sponsored by Nike and will also be equipped by the company, a confirmed Mathieu Gents, CEO of Athletics Canada, to CBC News in an email. statement.

He noted that athletes have a variety of clothing options each year and that there are more than 14 styles to choose from in the new line.

“Ultimately, athletes have options and choices as to which uniform they choose to wear from the overall range, which is one of the great benefits of working with Nike as their official apparel supplier “Gents said.

WATCH | Team Canada Unveils Lululemon Olympic Apparel:Team Canada Unveils Paris Olympic and Paralympic LooksWith athletes in attendance, Team Canada unveiled the new Lululemon athlete apparel collection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 100 days before the start of the games .A history of sexualization of female athletes

Debate has raged for years over more revealing outfits for female Olympians in disciplines ranging from beach volleyball to gymnastics.

An infamous example is when former FIFA president Sepp Blatter suggested female footballers wear “tighter shorts” in 2004.

In 2011, the International Boxing Association asked female boxers to wear skirts rather than shorts. The same thing happened with the Badminton World Federation that year.

And in 2021, the Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships (singer Pink offered to pay the fines , and the sports body later changed the rule after a protest from a player).

The Norwegian Beach Handball Federation has been fined after its team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms during the 2021 bronze medal match of the European Handball Championships in Varna, Bulgaria. (Norwegian Handball Federation)

Such gender-specific attire is often due in large part to outdated notions that women's sports must offer spectators something other than the sport itself, said MicheleDonnelly, an assistant professor of sport management at Brock University.

“It’s a disproven idea that sex sells, that viewers would want to see women’s bodies on display,” she said.

What has been proven is that women's sports sell like a sporting product when given the opportunity, Donnelly said.

For example, this year, the NCAA women's March Madness tournament broke viewership records. The first game of the Professional Women's Hockey League attracted 2.9 million viewers. And more than four million viewers watched the women's soccer team defeat Sweden for Olympic gold in 2021.

Canada head coach Troy Ryan, second from left, instructs players during a women's hockey world championship game in Utica, New York, April 5. Canada won the title. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)Reactions from athletes

With this success comes greater resistance from athletes, Schneider explained.

For example, the German women's gymnastics team wore long bodysuits at the Tokyo Olympics, in what they said was a stance against sexualization in the sport. Gymnastics New Zealand last week updated its dress rules to allow women and girls to wear shorts or leggings over their leotards.

“Female athletes are becoming more empowered because they are starting to get more respect for their sport,” Schneider said.

“It allows them to stand up and respond more. Because before, they didn't have a choice. They didn't have funding. They didn't have that opportunity.”

The new U.S. track and field uniforms have been widely criticized by female athletes.

“They are absolutely not made for performance,” U.S. champion Colleen Quigley said in a message to Reuters.

“Wait, my hoo haa is going to come out,” US long jump Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall commented in a Citius Mag article.

These uniforms should be seriously rethought given the negative reactions, Schneider said. But she points to fans' and players' fury over MLB's new see-through uniforms as an example of how the public is more accustomed to female athletes being sex objects.

“They went crazy about it. And they didn't see any hoo haas.”

Athletes have a choice

In the press release for its official unveiling last Thursday, Nike only showed an example of what Canada's men's track and field uniforms could look like by explaining that the ensemble modeled by Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge will be worn by six of Nike's track and field federations in the United States. , China, Germany, Uganda, Canada and Kenya.

CitiusMagan and a CBSsports reporter both posted photos of what they say are Nike's Team Canada athletic kits, but again they only showed a men's uniform, which had shorts.

CBC News has contacted Nike for more information.

Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge at the Nike event in Paris. In a press release, Nike said the kit modeled by Kipchoge would be worn by six of Nike's athletics federations, in the United States, China, Germany, Uganda, Canada and Kenya. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

In a statement last week, John Hoke, Nike's chief innovation officer, said the company worked with athletes throughout the design process. He also noted that athletes can choose from different designs and outfits. In other words, no one has to wear the high-waisted leotard unless they choose to.

In an email to NPR, Nike reiterated that the new line offers a variety of styles to choose from, including shorts.

“We showcased some of the new Olympic uniforms during the Nike On Air experience in Paris but, as we are a few months out from the Games and working with limited samples in a limited presentation format, all looks and styles will not be available. 'have not been presented,” the company wrote. .

American pole vaulter Katie Moon wrote on Instagram that what was shown on the model was “concerning”, but also added that critics were ultimately targeting athletes who might decide to wear it.

“The fact is that we have a choice in what to wear, and whether we feel better in a potato sack or a swimsuit during competitions, we need to support autonomy,” she wrote.

Cuban Jocelyn Loreta Echazabal Maturell, American Alaysha Alexzandria Johnson and Canadian Keira Lynn Christie-Galloway, right, compete in the semi-final of the women's 100m hurdles, first heat of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, October 31, 2023 (Mauro Pimental/AFP/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/olympic-women-track-uniforms-1.7174920

