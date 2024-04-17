What a TikTok Ban Would Mean for America's Defense of an Open Internet





For decades, the United States has championed an open Internet, arguing that the web should be largely deregulated and that digital data should flow across the world unimpeded by borders. The government opposed internet censorship abroad and even funded software that allowed people in autocratic states to circumvent restrictions on online content.

Now that reputation could take a hit.

The House is expected to again try to advance legislation to force the sale of TikTok by its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or impose a first-of-its-kind ban on the app in the United States, including this times in a help program. for Israel and Ukraine. The measure is expected to be similar to a standalone measure that passed the House last month with bipartisan support, the largest step Congress has ever taken to force the sale of a foreign app the size of TikTok .

Digital rights groups and others around the world have taken note and raised the question of how the moves against TikTok contradict U.S. arguments for an open internet.

A Russian opposition blogger, Alexander Gorbunov, posted on social media last month that Russia could take advantage of the decision to shut down services like YouTube. And digital rights advocates around the world are expressing fears of a ripple effect, with the United States providing cover for authoritarians who want to censor the internet.

In March, the Chinese government, which controls the Internet in its country, said America has one way of saying and doing things about the United States, and another way of saying and doing things about other countries, citing TikTok legislation.

By targeting TikTok, a social media platform with 170 million American users, many of whom share dance moves, opine on politics and sell products, the United States could undermine its decades-long efforts to promote an open and free Internet governed by international organizations and not individuals. country, digital rights advocates said. In recent years, the web has fragmented as the authoritarian governments of China and Russia increasingly encroached on their citizens' access to the Internet.

That would diminish the United States' standing in promoting internet freedom, said Juan Carlos Lara, executive director of Derechos Digitales, a Latin American digital rights group based in Chile. It certainly wouldn't strengthen its own arguments for a free, secure, stable and interoperable Internet.

America's vision of an open Internet dates back to the 1990s, when President Bill Clinton said the Internet should be a global free trade zone. Administrations, including Biden's in the White House, have reached agreements to keep data flowing between the United States and Europe. And the State Department has condemned censorship, including restrictions imposed by Nigeria and Pakistan on access to Twitter, now known as X.

Now, fueled by fears that TikTok could send data to the Chinese government or serve as a conduit for Beijing's propaganda, legislation passed by the House last month would force ByteDance to sell TikTok to a buyer that would satisfy the U.S. government in a period of six months. If the company can't find a buyer, app stores must stop offering the app for download and web hosting companies can't host TikTok. (It remains to be seen whether the version of the measure likely to appear with the aid plan will include changes to the deadline or other facets of the bill.)

The passage of the House bill in March, now under consideration in the Senate, sparked global angst.

Mr. Gorbunov, a Russian blogger known as Stalin_Gulag, wrote in March on the social media service Telegram that a ban on TikTok could lead to increased censorship in his country.

I don't think it is necessary to say loudly that when Russia blocks YouTube, it will justify it precisely with this decision of the United States, Mr. Gorbunov said.

Mishi Choudhary, a lawyer who founded the New Delhi-based Software Freedom Law Center, said the Indian government would also use a U.S. ban to justify further crackdowns. It has carried out internet shutdowns before, she said, and banned TikTok in 2020 over border conflicts with China.

This gives them good reason to regain confidence in their past actions, but it also encourages them to take similar actions in the future, she said in an interview.

Mr. Lara of Derechos Digitales pointed out that countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua have already passed laws giving the government more control over online content. He said increased government control of the Internet is a tempting idea that is very likely to come to fruition if such a thing happens in countries like the United States.

A forced sale or ban on TikTok could also make it harder for the U.S. government to ask other countries to adopt an internet governed by international organizations, digital rights experts said.

China, in particular, has implemented a system of internet censorship, arguing that each country should have more power to set the rules of the web. Beijing blocks access to products made by American technology giants, including search engines Google, Facebook and Instagram.

Other countries have followed Beijing's lead. Russia blocks online content. India and Turkey have measures allowing them to require the removal of social media posts.

Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the National Security Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said that if the TikTok measure becomes law, hypocrisy would be inevitable and the dividends for China would be enormous. The ACLU is one of the most prominent groups opposed to the TikTok legislation.

Any ban or sale of TikTok in the United States would require officials to explain why the measure was different from efforts by other countries to restrict the flow of digital data within their borders, said Peter Harrell, former director Director of the National Security Council for the international economy and competitiveness in the United States. Biden administration. The United States has pushed for data to flow unhindered between countries.

I support action on TikTok here, but we're going to have to hurry to catch up on the diplomatic front, Mr. Harrell said.

Still, other supporters of the legislation rejected the idea that action against TikTok would harm U.S. internet policy.

An aide to the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the legislation, argued that the measure would benefit Internet freedom by reducing the risk of state influence. China on TikTok.

In a statement, a National Security Council spokesperson said the United States remains committed to an open Internet.

There is no tension between this commitment and our responsibility to safeguard our national security by preventing specific threats posed by certain adversaries capable of endangering Americans' personal information and manipulating American discourse, the spokesperson added. .

Anton Troianovski contributed reporting from Berlin and Meaghan Tobin from Taipei, Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/17/technology/tiktok-ban-internet-freedom.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos