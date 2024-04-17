Deepening US divisions over Israel test limits of free speech





Pro-Palestinian protesters are resorting to increasingly noisy and intrusive tactics, such as closing the Golden Gate Bridge during the Monday morning commute and blocking access to Chicago's OHare Airport, as they are trying to undermine American support for Israel and draw attention to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The disruptions raise questions about the limits of free speech and have led a US senator to encourage citizens to take matters into their own hands.

A Bakersfield, Calif., activist blew the boundaries of free speech when, during a public comment period on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, she told the members of the municipal council that they would be murdered in their homes. She now faces criminal charges.

Separately, on Monday, the University of Southern California canceled the commencement speech of its biomedical engineering valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, who is Muslim, after her social media posts were targeted by pro-activists. Israelis, raising questions about the existence of freedom of expression.

Tradition must give way to safety, USC Provost Andrew Guzman wrote in a campus-wide online letter announcing his decision to remove Tabassum's speech. The rest of the May 10 ceremony, including a planned keynote speech by Hollywood director Jon Chu, famous for the hit film Crazy Rich Asians and who will receive an honorary degree, will apparently go ahead.

It's unclear exactly what Tabassum planned to say in her speech, and she wouldn't go into detail during an interview Tuesday with CNN's Nick Watt. She challenged the security cancellation and said USC's decision to cancel the comments interfered with my freedom of speech.

Tabassum's resume, as described in the early April release announcing his selection as valedictorian, is objectively incredible and highlights his volunteer work sending medical supplies overseas and volunteering with the homeless from Skid Row in Los Angeles.

In a statement after her speech was canceled, she emphasized that her minor was resisting genocide, a horror that she said can be driven by hatred and fear. And because of widespread fear, Tabassum wrote, I hoped to use my commencement speech to inspire my classmates with a message of hope.

Between the time Tabassum's candidacy was selected by Guzman and the cancellation of his speech, his social media activity was attacked by pro-Israel activists. On her Instagram profile, she links to a website that calls for the abolition of the State of Israel.

The contents of the keynote speech were not mentioned in Guzman's letter announcing the cancellation, and he maintained that it was not a matter of speech but of security.

The intensity of feeling, fueled both by social media and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has grown to include many voices outside of USC and has intensified to the point of creating Substantial security risks and early disruptions, Guzman wrote, noting 65,000 people are expected at the ceremony.

Although Tabassum will not have the opportunity to speak at USC, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any form of protest to disrupt the opening ceremony, there is growing frustration voiced by lawmakers and presumably Bay Area commuters as protesters pass bill. -the strategy of your face.

Senator wants people to take matters into their own hands against protesters

A Republican senator, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, encouraged people whose lives are disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests to go thug.

“I would encourage most people, wherever they are, stuck behind criminals like this who are trying to block traffic, to take matters into their own hands,” Cotton said on Fox News Monday, intentionally calling the protesters of criminals.

This worldview is to be expected from Cotton, who wrote a controversial op-ed for the New York Times in 2020, calling on the government to call in the military to quell sometimes violent protests sparked by the deaths by George Floyd.

But the frustration extends to all parties. Sen. John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, shared a video on Tuesday of a brief but loud protest at a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the comment, blocking a bridge or berating people in Starbucks is not just, it just makes you an asshole.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, is a true First Amendment expert who also faces the concrete example of his wife, Catherine Fisk, a Berkeley law professor, who essentially follows Cotton's advice to take things literally. his own hands.

A celebration Chemerinsky and Fisk hosted for third-year law students at their home in Oakland, Calif., was interrupted when one of the celebrants, Malak Afaneh, co-president of Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, released its own microphone and amplifier. came out of a backpack and began loudly calling on the University of California system to divest from Israel.

When Fisk tried to take the mic from Afaneh, the mixer turned into a social media moment.

Additional context is that before the mix, posters had been hung around campus depicting Chemerinsky with a bloody knife and fork and calling him a Zionist.

Chemerinsky explained his views on free speech to CNN's Jake Tapper on The Lead last week:

Jewish Berkeley dean speaks out after graduation dinner at his home disrupted by pro-Palestinian student

CHEMERINSKI: I found the image of me with a bloody knife and fork deeply offensive; this raises the anti-Semitic trope of blood libel. But I also felt that they had the right to display it on the school notice boards. Many students and staff, Jewish and non-Jewish, said it put them in danger. But I said under the First Amendment, they have the right to put these things on bulletin boards.

But when something happens at home, it's completely different. We invited the graduates at the request of the class president to celebrate their graduation. When a student took a microphone and amplifier out of her backpack and started talking about what's happening in the Middle East, it didn't sit well with me. Nobody spoke that evening. It was in no way an opportunity for anything other than socializing and celebrating.

At the same time, there are increasing reports of anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic prejudice. Here are key lines from two separate CNN reports this month:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it received 8,061 complaints last year about incidents of anti-Muslim bias, the highest number in the 28 years CAIR has tracked hate. Learn more about the group's annual civil rights report.

The Anti-Defamation League documented 8,873 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2023, the highest number of reported incidents since the organization began tracking data in 1979, according to the Anti-Defamation League's annual audit. organization on anti-Semitism. Learn more about the ADL report.

