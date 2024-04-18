What are the busiest airports in the United States?





DENVER (KDVR) — If you're late for your flight or just trying to get out of the airport after a long trip, there may be nothing worse than seeing a busy terminal.

Of course, some airports are busier than others, including five U.S. airports that recently ranked among the 10 busiest in the world.

Earlier this week, the Airports Council International (ACI) released its preliminary ranking of the world's busiest airports in 2023, based on total passenger traffic.

Why Denver International Airport isn't called “DIA”

Globally, the report said, figures show nearly 8.5 billion passengers were served in 2023, an increase of more than 27% from 2022. No airport boarded and disembarked more passengers than Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which retained its No. 1 ranking for another year. .

According to ACI, Atlanta Airport welcomed more than 104.7 million passengers in 2023, about 18 million more than second-ranked Dubai International Airport.

Dubai beat Dallas Fort Worth International Airport by about 5 million passengers.

Other U.S. airports in the top 10 were:

No. 6 — Denver International: 77.8 million passengers No. 8 — Los Angeles International: 75.1 million passengers No. 9 — Chicago O'Hare International: 73.9 million passengers

The list was completed by airports in London, Tokyo, Istanbul and New Delhi.

Denver and Chicago, meanwhile, had actually fallen in the rankings since 2022, when they were ranked third and fourth, respectively.

O'Hare saw an 8.1% increase in passengers between 2022 and 2023, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. In a March press release, officials said this was a four-year high as “sustained passenger growth continues” at O'Hare.

Denver International experienced its busiest year on record in 2023, serving more than 70 million annual passengers for the first time in history. Meanwhile, the airport also saw a surge in international travel and had its first month with more than 7 million passengers.

These are the most on-time US airlines and airports in 2023: report

But for both airports, growth hasn't been enough to surpass the busiest.

“The continued recovery in travel demand in other regions of the world is attributed to DEN's decline in the 2023 global rankings,” Denver International said in a press release.

No U.S. airport is among the top 10 for international passengers served. However, when it comes to freight transported, the United States dominates the top 10, with airports in Memphis, Tennessee; Anchoring; Louisville, Kentucky; Miami; and Los Angeles landing on the list. Memphis came second behind Hong Kong.

Eight U.S. airports rank among those with the most “plane movements,” or landings and takeoffs: Atlanta, Chicago (O'Hare), Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (LAX) , Charlotte and New York (JFK). ).

You can view the ACI preliminary report here.

If you're hoping for an on-time flight, you might not want to look into one of the busiest U.S. airports, according to a recent report from Cirium. The aviation analytics company found that in 2023, it will be Minneapolis-St. Paul International who had the most departures on time.

Among the busiest airports listed by ACI, Los Angeles International ranks highest, with nearly 80 percent of flights departing on time last year. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta ranks 20th on Cirium's list, but follows closely behind with 78.89% on-time departures.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/transportation/4597522-these-5-us-airports-ranked-among-2023s-busiest-worldwide-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos