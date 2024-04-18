2024 USA Wrestling Olympic Trials Schedule and Brackets





The 2024 USA Wrestling Olympic Trials will take place Friday and Saturday, April 19-20 in State College, Pennsylvania. They will be broadcast on Peacock. FloWrestling will host a viewing party as a second-screen experience during all four sessions of the event. Check out the materials and schedule for this weekend’s competition.

2024 Olympic Trials Watch Party

2024 Olympic Wrestling Trials Brackets

Official Olympic Trials brackets will be available on Trackwrestling here.

Preliminary draws for this weekend's action are available at the following links: MASCULINE FREESTYLE | FREE WOMAN | GREECO-ROMAN

2024 Olympic Trials Schedule

*all times shown are Eastern Standard Time

Friday April 19

Session 1: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Challenge Tournament: preliminaries, quarter-finals and consolation rounds*

(ALL STYLES AND WEIGHTS)

*All championship matches will take place before the consolation rounds.

Session 2: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Challange tournament: semi-finals and finals

(ALL STYLES AND WEIGHTS)

Saturday April 20

Session 3: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Final 2 of 3 Championship Series Round 1**

**Weights not currently qualified for the Olympics will compete in Match 2 in this session

Challenge Tournament: Consolations, Consolation Semi-finals, 3rd place and True 3rd (if necessary)

(ALL STYLES AND WEIGHTS)

Session 4: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Final 2 of 3 Championship Series Round 2**

**Weights not currently qualified for the Olympics will compete in Match 3 at the start of the session (if necessary)

Final 2 of 3, Round 3 of the Championship Series (if necessary)

USA Wrestling Trials Racks

Men's Freestyle Preliminary Brackets at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials

Women's Freestyle Preliminary Brackets at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials

2024 Olympic wrestling qualifications

For an updated list of everyone qualified for the 2024 Olympics, click here.

How to watch the 2024 Olympic wrestling trials

Live coverage from all four mats of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will air on Peacock April 19-20.

The broadcast will begin on Friday, April 19 with Session 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

When are the US Olympic Trials?

The U.S. Olympic Trials will take place over two days, April 19-20, in State College, Pennsylvania.

FloWrestling Archived Images

Video footage from all events on FloWrestling will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

