Drug shortages in the UK are now normal, but Brexit has made them worse, report warns | drugs





A report from the Nuffield Trust health think tank warns that drug shortages are the new normal in the UK and are getting worse due to Brexit. A recent surge in the number of unavailable drugs has been revealed, causing serious problems for doctors, pharmacists, the NHS and patients.

The number of warnings issued by pharmaceutical companies that supply problems were imminent for certain products more than doubled from 648 in 2020 to 1,634 last year.

Mark Dayan, lead author of the report and head of the Nuffield Trusts Brexit program, said: The growing shortage of essential medicines, from orphan to generic, is a shocking development that few would have expected a decade ago.

The UK has been struggling with a major shortage of drugs to treat ADHD, type 2 diabetes and epilepsy since last year. The three ADHD medications that were in short supply were supposed to be back in circulation by the end of 2023, but they are still difficult to obtain.

Shortages of some medicines are so severe that they are threatening the health and even the lives of patients with serious illnesses, pharmacy bosses have warned.

Medical charities have seen a sharp increase in calls from patients who cannot access their usual medicines. Nicola Swanborough, head of external affairs at the Epilepsy Society, said: Our helpline has been inundated with calls from desperate people who have had to travel many miles. I often visit multiple pharmacies to get my medications.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents most of the UK's 7,000 independent pharmacies, said: “Supply shortages are a real and present risk for patients who rely on life-saving medicines for their well-being. Pharmacy teams have seen the problem in the country worsen in recent years, putting more patients at risk.

Pharmacists spend hours a day taking inventory, but too often they have to turn away patients. It can be truly distressing to find that your pharmacy team is unable to provide prompt medication service through no fault of their own.

Global manufacturing challenges linked to COVID-19, inflation, war in Ukraine and global instability have left the UK unable to ensure patients have access to medicines like never before.

But Britain's exit from the EU in 2020 has significantly exacerbated the problem, exposing vulnerabilities in the country's pharmaceutical supply chain and could make the situation worse, the report said.

A clear picture has emerged of fundamental vulnerabilities at a global and UK level that, while not fundamentally rooted in Brexit, are being exacerbated in some specific ways, particularly by some companies removing the UK from their supply chains.

The UK's departure from the single market will reduce the smoothness of the transition by creating requirements for customs checks at borders, as will, for example, the UK's decision to leave the EU's European Medicines Agency and begin approving medicines on its own. Disrupted the supply of medicines. The UK is currently much slower than the EU in bringing new drugs to market, the report said.

Post-Brexit red tape has led some companies to stop supplying to the UK entirely.

The fall in the value of the pound following the 2016 Brexit vote and the fact that medicines are in much tighter supplies globally due to ingredient shortages from pharmaceutical companies, leading to higher prices, have also played a key role in causing shortages.

This has led the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to agree to pay higher than usual prices for scarce drugs to ensure continuity of supply more frequently than before. Price breaks have increased tenfold, from around 20 per month before 2016 to 199 per month by the end of 2022, costing England's NHS $220 million in 2022-23, the think tank said.

The report is based on Freedom of Information requests to health organizations, as well as interviews and roundtable discussions with key figures from the pharmaceutical industry, senior DHSC officials and European health agencies.

He warned that Brexit poses additional risks to the UK. The Nuffield Trust said medicine shortages could get worse as the 27-nation EU recently decided to act as a unified bloc to minimize the impact of global shortages.

Dr Andrew Hill, a medicines industry expert at the University of Liverpool, said: The background stress on global supplies means the UK is now more vulnerable to medicines shortages. The UK now lags behind the US and Europe in securing essential medicines. Other countries have simpler regulations on supply, leading to higher prices and easier access.

Ministers should agree to pay more for generic drugs, which are usually much cheaper than brand-name drugs, to tackle shortages, Hill added.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society, which represents pharmacists, has called on ministers to change the law to allow community pharmacists to avoid shortages by providing slightly different prescriptions to patients, as pharmacists in hospitals already do.

There is currently a liquid version of the drug, but if tablets are prescribed and are out of stock, pharmacists cannot provide the liquid version, said James Davies, director of the UK association. Patients are forced to return to their prescriber for a new prescription, causing unnecessary workload for GPs and delays for patients.

DHSC said most medicines were still available. A DHSC spokeswoman said discounted prices could occur for a variety of reasons and could not be linked to shortages.

Our priority is to ensure patients continue to receive the care they need. There are approximately 14,000 licensed medicines, the overwhelming majority of which are in good supply.

