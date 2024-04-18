SETI chief says US has no proof of alien technology. “And we never did.”





If all reports of mysterious objects buzzing in our skies are considered real encounters, Earth appears to be under attack.

But spoiler alert: For the chief director of the SETI Institute, created to research and understand life beyond Earth, it's necessary to step back and snuggle up with a cup of cosmic reality.

“We have no evidence from a credible source that would indicate the presence of extraterrestrial technology in our skies. And we never have,” said Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the SETI Institute, headquartered in Mountain View, California. . “The idea that the government is keeping something like this secret is just completely absurd. There is no motivation to do it.”

SETI is a key research contractor for NASA and the National Science Foundation, and collaborates with industry partners throughout Silicon Valley. Space.com caught up with Diamond for an up-close encounter with his own thoughts and counterpoints to alien visitation claims and to ask if there's a signal in all the UFO noise.

Bill Diamond, President and CEO of the SETI Institute. (Image credit: Bill Diamond)Thought experiment

Diamond said that while we shouldn't categorically rule out the possibility that we might one day discover evidence of alien technology in our skies, “nor should we jump to the conclusion that UFOs are extraterrestrial technology in the absence of any convincing evidence to that effect. . And there is no convincing evidence,” he says.

To help visualize why, Diamond encourages people to try a thought experiment.

The fastest spacecraft humans have ever built that continues to move away from Earth is NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. It was thrown outward in January 2006, while sailing near Pluto, and continues to add mileage to its odometer.

“If you sent this spacecraft to our nearest neighboring star, Alpha Centauri, it would take 80,000 years to get there,” Diamond said. “Any civilization mastering the ability to travel the incomprehensibly vast distances of interstellar space would have technology so advanced compared to ours that it would be beyond our comprehension.”

The closest star system to Earth is the Alpha Centauri group, at a distance of 4.3 light years. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured this view of Alpha Centauri A (left) and Alpha Centauri B (right), appearing like cosmic beacons in the darkness. (Image credit: ESA/NASA)

It would be a bit like a smartphone for a Neanderthal, Diamond suggested.

“If such beings exist, they would probably send material here first and not biology, and they certainly would not crash in our deserts,” he said, as did the much-acclaimed so-called stung by a UFO in 1947 and its accident. -prone occupants near Roswell, New Mexico.

In short-haul parlance, that means a long way to go and a brake fluid breakdown.

Where is the mothership?

“Long before they sent a craft into our skies, they had some understanding of what they were dealing with,” Diamond observed, “because they would already know everything about our atmosphere, our airspace, our technology and much more .”

That just wouldn't happen, Diamond stressed.

“And if they did, they wouldn't leave them behind. And by the way, if you have a small craft moving through our airspace, where is the mothership? What if they didn't want to be observed , they wouldn’t be!”

For many, the SETI logo signals a universal question: “Are we alone?” “. (Image credit: SETI Institute/Trevor Beattie)Connective tissue

Regardless, in the public mind, is there some sort of connective tissue between SETI and UFOs?

“There’s definitely connective tissue,” Diamond replied. “Why do people have these beliefs? It's because they want to believe. No one really wants to think that this Earth is the only place in the vastness of space where life has emerged. Even this idea is also a bit absurd.”

For example, Diamond points to revelations made by NASA's Kepler mission, launched in March 2009.

This hunter/data collector spacecraft has discovered more than 2,700 planets beyond our solar system. By compiling deep space data for nine years, Kepler's message: there are billions of invisible planets, in fact more planets than stars.

Statistical probability

“Statistically speaking, every star in the sky is surrounded by one or more planets,” Diamond pointed out. Additionally, 50 percent or more of them are Earth-like (rocky surface and similar size) and are in the habitable zone of their host star, he said.

“This implies the existence of tens of billions of potentially habitable worlds in our galaxy alone,” Diamond said. “So indeed, the statistical probability that we are alone in the Universe is zero. There is surely life beyond Earth!”

But the presence, both in space and time, and proximity, of advanced extraterrestrial civilizations is another matter entirely, Diamond continued. “There are countless variables that we are trying to understand in the sciences of astrobiology, planetary science, astronomy and astrophysics.”

Accidental sightings

The SETI Institute's Allen Telescope Array is the first radio telescope designed from the ground up to search for extraterrestrial intelligence. (Image credit: Seth Shostak, SETI Institute)

Diamond wonders why an alien civilization would send biology when they could send hardware.

“The most distant objects we've sent into space are hardware. And that makes sense,” Diamond said. “But what if you sent out beings and the most interesting thing you could do is draw circles in the crops…come on!”

Another element of skepticism Diamond adds is that every UFO – now linked to the term unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) – are all “accidental sightings”.

“Therefore, they are very unreliable. They don't have the instruments or technologies or methodologies to discern what they're looking at,” Diamond said.

Finally, the director of the SETI Institute said that if the government really believed that ETs were the buzz on our planet, where is the money for studies?

“The lack of government funding to study UFOs is evidence either that the government is quite certain there is nothing to do with these accidental sightings, or that the government would prefer that we not use technology available to closely monitor our skies because of our own human technologies that are being developed – in secret,” Diamond said.

“I think this is the most compelling evidence against the idea that we have visitors in our skies,” Diamond concluded.

For more information about the SETI Institute and its programs, visit https://www.seti.org/

