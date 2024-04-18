To expand the US Navy fleet, we must contract





This is part of a series exploring ways to strengthen the U.S. Navy's fleet. Click here to view the entire series.

There is no substitute for fleet capacity. But getting there requires healthy partnerships between government and industry. After decades of corporate consolidation, the pendulum is now swinging toward a consensus that America's defense industrial base must once again grow.

Recent efforts by the Department of Defense and Congress reflect this new focus and a desire to attract new companies that have not historically contributed to the defense mission. While these strategic frameworks are useful in shaping the ministry's vision, translating them into actions also requires adjusting the underlying tactical and administrative processes that link ideas and obligations. That means paying attention to how the Navy contracts for supplies and services.

For many, contracting remains seen as an obstacle to acquisition: the Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, canonically called the contracting bible, includes the phrase shall not, cannot, and will not 1,379 times .

However, four contractual policy changes can complement the broader change in acquisitions and accelerate the delivery of fleet capabilities and capacity.

1. Adapt downward flow requirements to make the activity of non-traditional defense companies more attractive in the defense market. Currently, defense acquisition models include oversight provisions that flow down from prime contractors through their tiered chain of subcontractors and suppliers. Premiums and subs are then subject to the same regulatory constraints. To complicate matters, premiums tend to impose more downflow requirements than necessary to limit their own risk exposure.

This practice discourages nontraditional companies, such as technology startups, from bidding for prime contracts or partnering with larger defense companies because they cannot or will not comply.

Programmatically, existing acquisition governance gives program managers flexibility to adapt regulatory requirements that are either unenforceable or burdensome. On the other hand, contractual regulations are stricter. DOD recently addressed this issue by limiting downflow requirements to companies that provide commercial products or services.

But why stop there?

The government could go further by giving contracting authorities and prime contractors some latitude to choose when and to which subcontractors, regardless of their commercial activity, these conditions should be applied downstream. Another option is to expand the adaptive acquisition framework to allow for a combination of FAR-based and statutory strategies under a single contracting vehicle.

These approaches would alleviate key compliance concerns, encourage market investment, and leverage widespread participation within the defense industrial base.

2. Codify pathways to a more coherent transition of capabilities acquired through unconventional acquisition authorizations. While FAR-based contracts predominate in traditional programs, DOD is increasingly relying on other transaction authorities, or OTA, a less rigid contracting agreement structure, to favor innovation and adaptability, as well as to encourage the participation of non-traditional businesses.

However, problems arise when the prototyping phase ends and there is no on-ramp to a sustainable program with stable funding. These non-traditional businesses (and their products or services) could become orphans.

From a contractual perspective, OTA to OTA pathways exist, while transition guidance based on an OTA to FAR route remains ambiguous. Therefore, because these companies often lack the institutional knowledge necessary to manage such ambiguities, they are more likely to leave frustrated.

Seaman Semajia Marshal hoists a mooring line on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Antietam June 26, 2018. (MC2 William McCann/US Navy)

This problem is particularly acute for smaller companies, which do not have the independent research and development budgets of their larger, more established counterparts. Ultimately, DOD risks losing the industry capabilities and talent it was trying to exploit in the first place. Therefore, formal guidance governing ways to transfer OTA efforts to benchmark programs would better link them to established portfolios with existing funding streams. This would increase the transparency and predictability of acquisitions, and incentivize non-traditional companies to join and, importantly, remain in the industrial base.

3. Automate parts of the contracting process to recognize efficiencies and create speed without sacrificing rigor or quality. According to the Service Acquisition Talent Management Office, more than 160,000 civilian and uniformed members make up the defense acquisition workforce, including 7,700 assigned to contract positions in the within the Ministry of the Navy.

According to the Federal Procurement Data System, in fiscal year 2023 alone, Navy contracting officials negotiated, evaluated and executed approximately $150 billion in more than 216,000 contract actions. New contracting methods, evolving procurement authorities and increased urgency have increased the corresponding workload for these essential service providers.

However, just as the Navy cannot instantly produce ship captains, it also cannot produce experienced contracting officers overnight. To alleviate this pressure on the workforce, leaders should explore ways to automate parts of the contracting process, such as drafting and reviewing documents, selecting clauses, tabulating numbers or ensuring regulatory compliance, to achieve labor and analytics savings among enabling skills.

Automation would offer many benefits. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can perform many of these human analytical functions faster and more thoroughly. This could free up the bandwidth of contracting officers to maintain greater openness across the entire process and reduce the types of errors and rework that cause delays in contracting and stifle overall delivery times .

Additionally, administrative efficiencies achieved through automation could result in more consistent contract workloads over time, overcoming the “use it or lose it” mentality at the end of a financial year, when a rush to commit funds creates a tidal wave of contract actions. .

Finally, building on existing technologies better fits the direction of the workforce as the government seeks to attract and retain a new generation of workers who have had access to such automation their entire lives.

The Virginia Iowa-class submarine sits in a dry dock at the Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, August 2023. (General Dynamics Electric Boat)

4. Align contracting and acquisition culture. DOD is making a concerted effort to change the acquisition culture; its guiding directive uses language such as delivering performance at the speed of relevance, developing a culture of innovation, and being responsive. Such sentiments are largely absent from public procurement governance and the training of contracting officers.

And while DOD has shortened its acquisition instructions by 19 pages to make them usable, the FAR and its Defense Supplement, which total 3,496 pages, remain an obstacle.

Equipping contracting agents with new tools could remedy this cultural gap. One approach would be to draft a procurement guide, which could better articulate practical guidance for contracting officers and complement other modern procurement references.

By design, the Navy's contracting approach is methodical and iterative, emphasizing fairness and best value. But the ability to compete in today's threat environment remains, in large part, a function of our acquisition and contracting agility.

For the fleet to expand, it must, as the double meaning suggests, contract.

Cmdr. Douglas Robb commanded the US Navy guided-missile destroyer Spruance and is currently a US Navy Fellow at Oxford University. Kate Robb has been an acquisition professional with the Department of the Navy for 17 years, most recently as the procurement manager for the DDG-51 shipbuilding program. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of the United States Department of Defense, the Department of the Navy, or the United States Government.

This is part of a series exploring ways to strengthen the U.S. Navy's fleet. Click here to view the entire series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/2024/04/17/to-expand-the-us-navys-fleet-we-must-contract/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos