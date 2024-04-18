China issues warning after Philippines and US announce most extensive military exercises yet | Philippines





Philippine and US forces will conduct their first-ever military exercises outside the Southeast Asian country's territorial waters, a move that China says will only lead to greater insecurity in the South China Sea.

The annual Balikatan or shoulder-to-shoulder exercises, which will run from April 22 to May 10, will involve 16,700 troops simulating the recapture of enemy-occupied islands in areas facing Taiwan and the South China Sea.

This will be the first time that maritime exercises will be conducted beyond Philippine territorial waters, according to Michael Logico, a Philippine army colonel overseeing the exercises. This will also be the first time that the Philippine Coast Guard will participate in military exercises. The coast guard is increasingly at the forefront of clashes with China, particularly around the controversial Second Thomas Shoal.

In response to the planned exercises, China's Foreign Ministry warned that the Philippines should be sober enough to understand that calling on foreign countries to show strength in the South China Sea and provoking confrontation would only escalate tensions and undermine regional stability.

Attempts to bring in external forces to safeguard its so-called security will only lead to greater insecurity for the country, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a scheduled news conference. , calling on both countries to end provocations.

Chinese state media also criticized the exercises, which they said would have a destructive impact on regional security.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry on Thursday said its decision to strengthen ties with Japan and the United States was a sovereign choice and urged China to reflect on its own actions in the South China Sea.

The source of tensions in our region is well known to everyone, the ministry said in a press release.

It is China's excessive maritime claims and aggressive behavior, including its militarization of recovered assets, that are undermining regional peace and stability and increasing tensions.

Logico said U.S. troops and their Philippine counterparts would simulate the recapture of islands occupied by hostile forces in the country's northernmost islands near Taiwan and in the western province of Palawan, facing the South China Sea.

More than 16,700 Filipino and American troops will participate. On Thursday, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said six PCG ships would participate for the first time. In previous years, they only patrolled the perimeter to keep other parties away.

A small French contingent will join this year's exercises for the first time since the annual exercise began in 1991, deploying a frigate that will sail jointly with Philippine and U.S. ships in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the China Sea southern.

About 14 countries will join as observers, including Japan, India and countries from Asean and the European Union, Logico said.

Intended to improve communication and coordination between the American and Philippine armies, these exercises come in the context of Beijing's recent aggressive behavior in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, hot spots of Chinese and American tensions.

China's so-called gray zone harassment has included shining military-grade lasers on Philippine coast guards, firing water cannons at ships, and ramming Philippine ships carrying out resupply missions near the second Thomas bench, which Manila and Beijing claim. Some Filipino crew members were injured in the clashes.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that ruled Beijing's sweeping claims had no legal basis.

Last week, Joe Biden pledged to defend the Philippines against any attacks in the South China Sea, as he hosted the first joint summit with Manila and Tokyo amid growing tensions with Beijing.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi began a tour of Southeast Asia on Thursday that will see him visit Indonesia, Cambodia and Papua New Guinea.

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto visited China in early April, where President Xi Jinping praised their ties and laid out a vision for regional peace. China is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Indonesia and has invested billions of dollars in projects in the country.

Wang will end his tour in Papua New Guinea, where Beijing has tried in recent years to reduce American and Australian influence.

Chi Hui Lin, Reuters and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/18/china-warning-balikatan-exercise-2024-philippines-us-military-drills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos