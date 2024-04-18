John Leguizamo on Trump's Latin American support: 'He doesn't like us and he doesn't want us here'





Actor John Leguizamo obliterated a small horse piñata while reciting an entire catalog of profanities in Spanish on “The Daily Show” Tuesday in response to a New York Times/Siena poll that found former President Trump in the lead of President Biden among Latino voters.

Among Hispanic poll respondents, 46% would vote for Trump if the election were held today, and 40% said they would vote for Biden.

“You may be wondering: how is this possible? “Build the wall” Donald Trump? Donald Trump’s “mass deportations”? “The guy who thinks Daddy Yankee is a baseball player” Donald Trump? » asked Leguizamo after hitting the piñata.

“But the truth is, in 2024, Latino voters have other things on their minds,” he added, transitioning to a story about Latino voters prioritizing inflation.

This priority was reflected in the Times/Siena poll: 93 percent of Hispanic respondents rated current prices of food and consumer goods negatively.

And polls, both historic and in the current election cycle, have consistently shown that Latino voters prioritize the economy over other issues and that many of them are right on specific issues that favor Trump, such as border management.

For Leguizamo, any new Latin American support for Trump is unacceptable, inflation or not.

“Well, here’s what you can count on. No matter what Trump says about inflation, he doesn’t like us and he doesn’t want us here,” he said.

Leguizamo then denounced Trump's comments at a fundraiser earlier this month that he wanted to allow people to emigrate from “nice countries, like Denmark, Switzerland?

“Donald, stop beating around the bush. We want nice people, Swiss, ski instructors, Wes Anderson fans. Just say ‘white people,’” Leguizamo said.

Although the Times/Siena poll anchors Leguizamo's narrative about Latinos supporting Trump, its numbers are an outlier compared to in-depth surveys of Hispanic voters.

Accurately polling Hispanic communities has always been a headache for pollsters because reaching some of the most disconnected voters in rural areas, conducting bilingual polls and tracking how Latinos communicate can be costly.

The Times/Siena poll was conducted in English and Spanish, but only 3 percent of interviews with Hispanics were conducted in Spanish.

Nationally, about 24 percent of Latinos prefer to receive their news in Spanish, and 21 percent actually receive their news in Spanish, according to the Pew Research Center.

And the sample of Hispanic voters in the February poll was small: 154 Hispanics responded to the question of voting preference between Trump and Biden.

A UnidosUS survey of 3,037 eligible Hispanic voters nationwide — although it was conducted in November — found Biden leading Trump 51% to 33% in a head-to-head matchup.

However, that poll found growing support for Trump: 54% of those same respondents said they supported Biden in 2020, compared to 28% for Trump.

