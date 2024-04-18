Amnesty International says the US and UK were complicit in detention in Syrian camps where torture was rampant | Syria





According to Amnesty International, the US and UK are complicit in detaining thousands of people, including British nationals, in camps and facilities in northeastern Syria where disease, torture and death are rampant.

In the report, the charity said autonomous authorities in the western aid region were responsible for large-scale human rights abuses against residents since the end of the ground war against the Islamic State group more than five years ago.

Amnesty said the United States is involved in much of the detention system, which consists of at least 27 unreported facilities, including al-Hawl and Roj camps, as well as camps for suspected IS affiliates.

According to the report, the 56,000 detainees include 30,000 children, 14,500 women, more than 20 British nationals and, most notoriously, Shamima Begum (Roj), the person deprived of British citizenship. Shamima Begum (Roj) was 15 when she left her east London home to travel. into IS territory.

The UK has provided more than 15 million troops to help expand the massive Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) facility called Panorama. These facilities detain men and boys without access to adequate food and medical care, leading to disease, including serious outbreaks of communicable diseases. Tuberculosis kills one to two people a week, Amnesty International said.

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of the British charity, said: “The government’s continued inaction is tantamount to condoning the unlawful detention of British citizens in conditions of misery, illness and possible death. “he said.

The British government has a responsibility to all its citizens, including Shamima Begum, and cannot abandon it when it wants to.

He said the UK must stop blocking the return of its citizens and help establish fair processes to identify who should be released and bring IS criminals to justice.

The report, which includes interviews with 126 currently or previously detained people, contains damning details of torture.

Yusuf (not his real name), one of eight men detained in an SDF detention facility outside Al Shadadi city, told Amnesty International: The worst part was when they came into the room carrying plastic pipes, cables and metal pipes. And they beat us everywhere. Every 15 days they dragged us naked out into the yard. [The guards] They were raping people. [a] stick once they took me [out of the cell] I took an electric wire from a generator with another man and continued to torture him with electricity, and I think the man next to him died. He stopped moving and screaming.

Another detainee said blood could be seen on the walls when U.S. troops visited the facility in December 2021.

The report said there was a high level of gender-based violence in al-Hawl, including attacks on women by IS affiliates for moral violations and sexual exploitation by security forces and individuals. their children.

According to Amnesty International, those detained included IS victims of Yazidi genocide, forced marriages with militants, and child recruitment.

Most people have not been charged, and prosecutions to date have reportedly relied on confessions extracted through torture without legal representation.

Agns Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said: The US government has played a central role in creating and maintaining a system that has resulted in hundreds of preventable deaths and must play a role in changing this. .

The municipality told Amnesty it would act on evidence of violations, but no complaints have been received and individual action will be taken if this occurs. They accused the international community of failing to fulfill its legal and moral obligations and criticized countries for leaving their citizens in detention systems to deal with the consequences of the fight against IS.

The UK government says it has strong processes in place to ensure that UK-funded projects meet human rights obligations and values. It was also extremely concerned about the threat of tuberculosis and emphasized that ultimately responsibility for detention and detention facilities, the welfare of detainees, and their detention, transfer or prosecution is a matter for the competent authorities in which the individual is detained.

The U.S. State Department urged all groups in Syria to advocate for human rights and said it worked with appropriately vetted groups and individuals. It said the only solution was to repatriate refugees and detainees to their countries of origin so that perpetrators could be held accountable for their crimes through a rights-respecting judicial process.

