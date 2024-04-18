Biden to triple taxes on Chinese steel and block Japan's takeover of US Steel | Joe Biden





Joe Biden announced plans to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum and promised to block a Japanese company's acquisition of US Steel during a speech to metalworkers Wednesday in the state of Pennsylvania, where union support could prove crucial in November's general election. .

Biden touted the plan during a visit to the headquarters of the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh, the heart of the U.S. steel industry, where he said the backbone of America has a spine of steel and promised to keep US Steel as a 100% American-owned American company. business operated.

The Biden administration is reviewing a proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, once the world's largest company and which played a key role in the country's industrialization, by Japan's Nippon Steel. Biden said last month he would oppose the deal.

As he was greeted by a small group of steelworkers upon his arrival in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, one shouted: Keep US Steel in America! Biden replied: Guaranteed. A large group of protesters gathered across the street, one group chanting “Bidenomics has must go” and another shouting “Ceasefire now!”

During his speech, the president called on his trade representative to consider tripling the existing 7.5 percent tariff rate on Chinese imports of steel and aluminum, a move the White House said aimed to protect American jobs from unfair competition.

For too long, the Chinese government has pumped public money into Chinese steel companies that produce more steel than China needs, and ends up selling more steel on global markets at unfairly low prices , Biden said Wednesday. It's not competition, it's cheating, and we've seen the damage here in America.

The United States will work with Mexico to ensure that Chinese companies cannot avoid U.S. steel tariffs by shipping through Mexican ports, Biden said. He also announced a new investigation by his trade representative into Chinese subsidies to its shipbuilding industry. I'm not looking for a fight with China, he said. I look for competition, but fair competition.

The administration has accused China of distorting markets and harming the U.S. economy by flooding the market with artificially low-cost steel. The President understands that we must invest in American manufacturing. But we also need to protect those investments and workers from unfair exports linked to China's industrial overcapacity, Lael Brainard, the White House national economic adviser, told reporters.

Biden is on a three-day campaign trail across Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state he narrowly won in 2020. He visited union workers in his childhood hometown of Scranton on Tuesday and will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday.

The trip is part of a broader effort to contrast with his opponent, former President Donald Trump, who was the first to implement sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods and who has repeatedly launched The idea of ​​imposing 10% customs duties on all American imports as well as Chinese products. a tariff of up to 60% on Chinese imports if elected in November.

Trump's proposals would seriously harm American consumers and cost the average American family $1,500 a year, Biden warned. In response, the Trump campaign said Biden had spent his entire career betraying American workers by supporting China's membership in the World Trade Organization in 2011. The former president is spending much of the week in a Manhattan courtroom for his criminal trial.

