US imposes new sanctions on Iran's drone program as Israel mulls response to weekend attack





Washington CNN —

The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on 16 individuals and two entities associated with Iran's drone program, aiming to punish Tehran for last weekend's attack on Israel.

The sanctions target executives of an engine manufacturer that supplies Iran's Shahad-131 drones, which were used in the assault, as well as companies that maintain the engines and individuals associated with supplying the drones to proxy forces Iranians throughout the Middle East.

The Treasury Department also said it was punishing five companies associated with Iran's steel industry and three subsidiaries of an Iranian automaker.

The new sanctions, coordinated with European allies, are an attempt to cut off supplies to Iran's missile and drone program and isolate the country on the world stage.

But they also constitute a signal from the United States and its main allies to Israel that countering the latest Iranian aggression does not necessarily require a military response.

In a statement accompanying the sanctions announcement, President Joe Biden said the United States would not hesitate to hold Iran accountable.

Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iranian attacks: the United States is committed to Israel's security. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our staff and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take whatever steps are necessary to hold you accountable, Biden said.

We are using Treasury's economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran's malign activities, including its (unmanned aerial vehicle) program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism, Secretary of State said. Treasure Janet Yellen. We will continue to deploy our sanctions authority to counter Iran by taking further action in the days and weeks to come.

Our actions make it increasingly difficult and more costly for Iran to continue its destabilizing behavior, she said.

Over the weekend, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on a diplomatic compound in Damascus that killed senior Iranian military officials. Israel, with help from the United States and other regional countries, intercepted most of the incoming fire.

After the attack, Biden consulted with other Group of 7 leaders to condemn the attack and develop a diplomatic response, including developing new sanctions.

Biden and other leaders called on Israel to show restraint after the weekend attack, hoping to avoid a broader regional conflict. The United States and other countries said the successful interception of the Iranian barrage was an ample demonstration of Israel's military superiority.

Israel, however, has not yet clarified what its response would be. The country's war cabinet has met periodically this week without announcing any definitive action.

In a phone call Saturday evening, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in offensive action against Iran. Instead, the White House has made clear that it intends to take economic measures against Tehran as punishment for the unprecedented attack on Israel.

Thursday's actions will strengthen what is already one of the toughest U.S. sanctions regimes. The United States has long sought to pressure Iranian officials and industries to punish the regime for its human rights abuses and prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Earlier this week, Yellen did not rule out applying sanctions on Iranian oil exports. That could lead to higher gas prices and anger China, a major buyer of Iranian oil.

This story has been updated with additional reactions.

