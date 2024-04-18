Prince Harry lists the United States, not Britain, as his primary residence on his filing.





LONDON Prince Harry now officially considers himself a resident of the United States, according to a new British regulatory filing.

The Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 with his American wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

The prince had suggested that this may have been a temporary decision.

“The UK is my home and a place I love and that will never change,” he said in a speech shortly after the announcement. “We are both doing everything we can to raise the flag and proudly fulfill our role for this country,” he said.

But a filing Wednesday by Travalyst Ltd, founded by the prince, showed that America is now his primary residence, at least for business purposes.

The list was added to Companies House, a government agency that lists public records of private companies in Britain.

Using his full name, Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, it read: “New ordinarily resident country/state: United States.”

The London-based company, created in April 2020, is 75% owned by the prince and describes itself as an advisor to “the world’s biggest travel brands” on sustainable tourism.

Its most recent accounts, covering the year to June 30, 2023, show the company made a profit of 56,620 ($70,600).

The change was tabled this week, but was made on June 29 last year, the same day it was announced that Harry and Meghan had officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage, a royal property close to Windsor Castle in London. West London.

Harry told a reporter in February that he had considered applying to become a U.S. citizen.

Harry and Meghan have made headlines in recent years more for their media careers.

Her memoir, 'Spare', rose to the top of the UK bestseller charts thanks to her frank and detailed account of her early life, including losing her virginity in a field outside from a country pub.

The couple last week announced the latest productions under their multi-year deal with Netflix, a documentary series about polo and a lifestyle show focused on friendship and food.

This week, Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand by sending strawberry jam, or jelly, to influencers across the United States. The pots were labeled “American Riviera Orchard Montecito,” in reference to the upscale Santa Barbara neighborhood where the couple now lives with their two children. , Archie and Lilibet.

Thursday also marks the first official royal engagement of Prince William, the heir to the throne, since his wife, Princess Kate, announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The prince was due to visit community groups in west London and neighboring Surrey to highlight efforts to reduce food waste to feed people in need and reduce environmentally harmful emissions .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/prince-harry-changes-primary-residence-us-company-filing-rcna148341 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos