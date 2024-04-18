



Michael Morris and his wife June have lived in Spain for eight years and say the quality of life they enjoy is nothing compared to what they would experience if they lived back in the UK.

Marriage is difficult in England. Michael, 78, says our quality of life is much more important than being here.

The couple has no private pension and lives on their UK state pension income of about $340 per week.

Michael said he was very happy with the life he and June, 71, could enjoy through the service, and that they had additional savings they could use to pay for expenses if needed.

They own a three-bedroom terraced house with a garden near the city of Alicante, which they took possession of shortly after selling their house in the UK, and believe they would be lucky to buy a one-bedroom apartment for a similar price in the UK. .

Michael, a father of two, says the overall cost of living is also much better.

It took about 70 (59.70) a week to run a full food store stocked with great meats and vegetables. It's probably a little higher now, but it's still affordable, he says.

He said that if three or four people go out, they can buy a good bottle of wine, and on weekends, 11 people go out for a three-course meal.

In the UK, having lunch in a pub costs an arm and a leg. It means I can go and get these things and not feel guilty about it. It definitely improves your quality of life financially, he says.

Michael says his energy bills are relatively cheap. He said the cost of the two coldest months of winter was just 200 (170) months combined, as the heating rarely had to be turned on.

In the UK, the average monthly gas and electricity bill for a three bedroom house is around £150, but in winter this figure can be higher.

Michael and June first moved to Spain around 2004, initially working in a number of office jobs on short-term contracts while also renting.

They later returned to the UK but decided to settle there permanently upon retirement in 2016, believing they would be better off financially. The weather was another big attraction.

The pair previously ran a business organizing motivational meetings, but after it started to become unprofitable in the late '90s, finding other jobs became tricky.

They moved from London to Manchester, but after remortgaging several times they lost equity in their home and had to withdraw their children from private school because they could not afford the costs.

We came to Spain to try something new, he says, because it didn't feel right to me to keep trying to do a crappy job.

But he said living in Western Europe gave the couple a new lease of life.

Michael explains that in the UK, the weather, finances and everything else combined would have put them under a lot of stress and their health would have suffered.

He said there are no private pensions in Spain, but his residency status entitles him to free health care.

And he added that Britain's departure from the European Union did not seem to have had much impact on their lives. But he acknowledged that not everyone he knows is like that.

But he admits there are downsides to living abroad in retirement.

Most importantly, I miss my friends and family, but I also miss the scenery. Places like the South Downs and rural countryside are definitely places I miss, he adds.

People deciding what to do and whether they want to retire abroad need to think about what they want. You need to look at all kinds of questions, he explains, including how important it is to be close to people, what size property you want, and whether you need a four-bedroom home rather than a three-bedroom home.

Claim your UK state pension if you live abroad

As is the case in the UK, you can claim your state pension overseas if you have enough UK National Insurance Contributions to qualify.

Payment will be made in local currency. This means that the amount you receive may change due to exchange rates.

Your state pension usually increases every year, but only if you live in:

Gibraltar or Switzerland is a European Economic Area country that has a social security agreement with the United Kingdom.

You are likely to be classed as a non-UK resident. This means that you will not normally pay UK tax, but you may pay tax in your country of residence.

