US resumes deportation flights to Haiti





Immigration officials returned dozens of Haitians to their home countries on Thursday, three government officials said, in the first deportation flight by the U.S. government in months to the violence-plagued country. widespread.

Deportation flights are generally seen as a way to deter migrants from crossing the southern border without authorization. The United States is concerned about migration from Haiti after a gang takeover of its capital, Port-au-Prince, led this year to the planned resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The deportation flight, the first since January, comes as the Biden administration continues to move toward stricter measures at the southern border to reduce the number of migrants entering the country without authorization. President Biden has faced increased scrutiny from Republicans over the border, and immigration has become a key campaign issue.

However, in recent months, migrants have been crossing the border at a lower rate than before.

Still, Thursday's deportation flight surprised many immigrant advocacy groups. The U.S. government itself is advising Americans not to travel to Haiti, citing kidnappings, crime, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure, and has already asked family members of U.S. officials in Haiti to leave. .

It's not only morally wrong and in violation of U.S. and international law, it's simply bad foreign policy, said Guerline Jozef, director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, a San Diego advocacy group.

The Department of Homeland Security indicated in a press release that it had carried out a repatriation flight of around fifty Haitian nationals to Haiti.

The statement continued: Individuals are only deported if they are found to have no legal basis to remain in the United States.

The United Nations human rights office reported in March that more than 1,500 people had died in gang violence in Haiti so far this year and described the country as being in a cataclysmic situation.

The Biden administration has granted Haitians who entered the United States before the end of 2022 temporary protection from deportation due to ongoing problems in Haiti.

Some congressional Democrats, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, have pushed the administration to extend these protections to Haitians who entered the country since 2022 and to maintain the pause on deportation flights to Haiti.

The announcement of the resumption of deportations sparked denunciations from other House Democrats. Given the current dangers and the lack of a central government, we should not deport people to Haiti. Period, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said on social media.

Adam Isaacson of the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights organization, said Haitians were mostly waiting for appointments at ports of entry to enter the United States through a government app, such as administration encouraged him, instead of crossing the border.

It is difficult to explain the urgency of expelling the Haitians, he said in a text message. Among the nationalities whose citizens crossed the border irregularly, Haiti is the 15th nationality over the last 6 months, far behind China, India, and even Turkey.

Thomas Cartwright, who tracks government deportation flights for Witness at the Border, an advocacy group, said there have been no commercial flights to the Port-au-Prince airport recently. Last month, gunfire broke out around this airport.

This week, the State Department said the Haitian capital's airport was closed but limited flights to two other airports in the country had resumed.

American authorities expelled the Haitians on Thursday to one of these airports, in Cap-Haitien, a coastal city located a few hours' drive north of the capital. Mr. Cartwright said the United States usually transports deported migrants to the capital, although it has made some flights to Cap-Haitien in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/18/us/politics/us-restarts-deportation-flights-to-haiti.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos