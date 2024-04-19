US blocks full Palestinian membership in UN





WASHINGTON

The United States once again opposes Palestinian efforts to become a full member of the United Nations.

The United States vetoed a Palestinian membership request on Thursday, ending the last debate on the issue at the UN Security Council and once again stifling Palestinian aspirations for statehood, at least for the first time. moment.

Despite U.S. opposition, the Palestinian bid enjoyed overwhelming support in the 15-nation Security Council. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the devastating war between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza has only made the goal of statehood more urgent.

Thursday's vote was 12 votes in favor of Palestinian membership, with one abstention and the US veto.

Recent escalations make it even more important to support good faith efforts to find lasting peace between Israel and a fully independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state, Guterres told the Security Council.

But U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said ahead of the planned vote that her country's opposition had not changed.

Our position is that the issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians, said his deputy, Robert Wood.

Here's a closer look at the background.

Why is the United States opposed to it?

The United States says allowing Palestinians full membership in the UN would be tantamount to recognizing Palestine as an independent state.

The United States maintains that such an elevation of Palestinian status must be part of a treaty with Israel which enshrines the two-state solution: the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel, accompanied by of a series of complex security and territorial agreements.

The reality on the ground is far from being the same.

Even before the October 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, Israel's right-wing government was expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank on land that the Palestinians claim as theirs. Israel's continued military occupation of the West Bank and dozens of heavily guarded settlements, considered illegal under international law, have made it impossible to create a contiguous Palestinian state in the region, critics say.

The war in the Gaza Strip has further complicated the equation due to the vast devastation of the coastal enclave; nearly 34,000 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, according to Gaza health officials, and of the reluctance of many members of the international community to see members of Hamas. in a Palestinian national government.

What are the Palestinians saying?

For the Palestinians, full membership in the UN is another step in recognizing their long-held vision of statehood, an increasingly elusive goal since the creation of Israel in 1948 that led to to the displacement of millions of Palestinians.

But the current nature of Palestinian leadership also leaves many questions unanswered. The West Bank, governed by the internationally recognized secular Palestinian Authority, is separate from the Gaza Strip, run by Hamas, an Islamic militancy considered by the United States and some European countries to be a terrorist organization.

President Biden and others have pushed for major reforms to the Palestinian Authority, which itself is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, who view it as corrupt and ineffective.

The Palestinians do not have credible leadership capable of leading them out of the current existential crisis, Khalil Jahshan, executive director of the Arab Center in Washington, said during a panel discussion Thursday.

Although the formation of a Palestinian state is virtually impossible at present, UN membership would be a useful revival of the issue, said Mustafa Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian politician and activist.

A state under occupation would put Israel in a very delicate situation, he said, speaking via live video transmission from the West Bank.

What does Israel say?

Israel says granting full membership to the State of Palestine rewards terrorists.

Who does the board vote to recognize and grant full membership? Hamas in Gaza? asked Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the UN. Such a move, he added in his remarks to the Security Council, would harm any chance of future dialogue.

Erdan also said Palestinians do not meet four basic criteria for UN membership: a permanent population, a defined territory, a government and the ability to maintain relations with other countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his government categorically oppose the creation of a Palestinian state.

What is the United States' game plan?

For days, U.S. officials said they hoped to avoid having to veto the petition and were working to delay the vote as long as possible. But this bet failed. Washington often finds itself almost alone in rejecting any proposal considered critical of Israel and favorable to the Palestinians.

A rare exception occurred last month when the United States abstained to allow passage of a U.N. resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that Israel opposed.

Haven't the Palestinians already been admitted to the UN?

No full membership.

In 2012, the Palestinians obtained permanent observer status at the UN, which allows them to participate in debates but not to vote.

Their flag flies with those of other countries outside the main UN building, but at a slight distance from the others.

