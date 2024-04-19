US vetoes Palestine's request for full UN membership





By 12 votes for, one against, with two abstentions, the Council did not adopt a draft resolution which would have recommended that the General Assembly take a vote with all the members of the United Nations to allow the Palestine to join as a full member state of the UN. .

The draft resolution is one of the shortest in the history of the Council: the Security Council, after considering the request for admission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations (S/2011/592 ), recommends to the General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership in the United Nations.

For a draft resolution to be adopted, the Council must have at least nine members in favor and none of its permanent members, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, use their right veto.

Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Palestine submitted a request to the Secretary-General on April 2, requesting that its 2011 application to become a UN member state be reconsidered.

In 2011, the Security Council considered the request but failed to find unity to send a recommendation to the General Assembly, which under the United Nations Charter must hold a vote involving its 193 member states.

Earlier this month, the Security Council sent the latest request to its Member States Admissions Committee, which met April 8 and 11 to discuss the matter.

Palestine has been a permanent observer to the UN since 2012, before which it was an observer to the UN General Assembly.

Read our explainer to learn more about Palestine's status at the UN here.

A detailed view at the start of the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

The United States completely isolated: Russia

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said this was the fifth time the United States had vetoed a Council resolution since the current hostilities in Gaza began.

The United States has once again demonstrated what it really thinks about the Palestinians, he said. For Washington, they don't deserve to have their own state. They constitute only an obstacle on the path leading to the realization of Israel's interests.

He said that at present, the absolute majority of the world community supports Palestine's request to become a full member of the UN.

Today's use of the veto by the American delegation is a desperate attempt to stop the inevitable course of history. The results of the vote, in which Washington found itself virtually in complete isolation, speak for themselves, he said.

Reforms needed: United States

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States Robert Wood said Council members have a special responsibility to ensure that their actions further the cause of international peace and security and are consistent with the requirements of the United Nations Charter .

He said the report of the Committee for Admission of New Members reflected that there was not unanimity among members as to whether the candidate met the criteria for membership, in accordance with Article IV of the Charter of United Nations.

For example, there remain unresolved questions about whether the applicant meets the criteria to be considered a state, he said.

We have long called on the Palestinian Authority to undertake the necessary reforms to help establish the attributes of statehood readiness and note that Hamas, a terrorist organization, currently exercises power and influence in Gaza, an integral part of the State envisaged in this resolution, he said. said.

It was for these reasons that the United States voted no, he explained.

Mr. Wood said the United States continues to strongly support a two-state solution.

This vote does not reflect opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state, but rather recognition that it will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, he said.

China: UN membership is more urgent than ever

Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong said the Palestinian people's decades-old dream has been dashed at a time when Palestine's admission as a full member of the UN is more urgent than ever.

Over the past 13 years, the situation in Palestine has changed, including the expansion of settlements, so questioning Palestine's ability to govern is not acceptable, he said.

The creation of an independent State is an inalienable right that cannot be called into question, he continued. The admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN would indeed facilitate negotiations with Israel on a two-state solution.

The wheels of history are moving forward and Palestine and Israel will one day live in peace, side by side, Fu said, pledging China's support to make that day come true.

Palestine defends the right to self-determination

Riyad Mansour, permanent observer for the State of Palestine, said his people's right to self-determination has never been the subject of bargaining or negotiation.

It is a natural, historical and legal right to live in our homeland, Palestine, as an independent, free and sovereign state, he said.

We have come to the Security Council today as an important historical moment, regionally and internationally, so that we can save what can be saved. We place before you the historic responsibility of establishing the foundations of a just and comprehensive peace in our region.

Council members had the opportunity to revive lost hope among our people and translate their commitment to a two-State solution into firm action that cannot be manipulated or retracted, and the majority of members of the Council have reached the level of this historic moment, and they have sided with justice, freedom and hope, in accordance with the ethical, humanitarian and legal principles that must govern our world and according to simple logic.

Mr. Mansour expressed his gratitude to the countries that supported Palestine's application for membership in the UN and to those who voted in favor of the draft resolution.

The failure of this resolution to pass will not break our will or defeat our resolve, he said.

We will not stop our efforts. The State of Palestine is inevitable. It's real. Maybe they see it from afar, but we see it up close, and we are the faithful.

Israel: Your vote will make peace almost impossible

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said that the Palestinian Authority is an entity that supports terrorism, paying terrorists to massacre us, and that the Palestinians do not even recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

He said Hamas was not mentioned here today because the Palestinian representative here does not represent at least half of the Palestinian population.

Regardless of the Palestinians' failure to meet the criteria for UN membership, most of you have unfortunately decided to reward Palestinian terrorism with a Palestinian state, he said. This is very sad because your vote will only further embolden Palestinian rejection and make peace almost impossible.

