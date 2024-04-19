US blocks Palestinian push for full UN membership at Security Council | United Nations News





The United States has vetoed a widely supported resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) that would have paved the way for the State of Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations.

Twelve countries voted in favor of the resolution, which was put to a vote on Thursday during an hour-long session of the Security Council in New York, while two others, Britain and Switzerland, abstained. .

After vetoing the measure, US deputy envoy to the UN Robert Wood said Washington believed there was no other path to Palestinian statehood than through negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

We have also long known that premature actions here in New York, even with the best intentions, will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people, Wood said.

The resolution was widely expected to fail because the United States and Israel's staunchest ally hold a veto in the Security Council and had opposed its passage.

The vote comes more than six months after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 33,000 Palestinians and plunged the coastal enclave into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera's senior political analyst, said the US veto demonstrated that Washington had an “either way or the highway” policy towards the Palestinians.

Palestine can only be a country as the United States or Israel sees it when it is convenient for the United States and within the framework of U.S. geopolitics and global interest, Bishara said.

The United States, he added, is sacrificing the freedom of the Palestinian people for the selfish and narrow interests of the United States and Israel.

The State of Palestine is currently a non-member observer to the UN. But an application to become a full member of the UN must be approved by the Security Council, then by at least two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Before Thursday afternoon's vote, Ziad Abu Amr, the UN special representative for the State of Palestine, appealed for support.

We always aspire to exercise our right to self-determination, to live in freedom, security and peace in an independent state similar to other countries in the world, Abu Amr told the Council.

The Palestinians, he added, have made and continue to make great sacrifices to achieve this goal.

Abu Amr also rejected claims that the resolution would jeopardize political negotiations and prospects for peace.

To those who say that recognition of the Palestinian state must be done through negotiations and not through a UN resolution, we say: how was the state of Israel created? Was it not through a UN resolution, which was resolution 181? » » said Abu Amr.

This resolution will not constitute an alternative to negotiations and resolution of outstanding issues. This will give Palestinians hope for an independent state once that hope has dissipated, he added.

We hope that you will give us the opportunity to become an integral part of the international community working to achieve international peace and security.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, used his speech to the Security Council to accuse the body of being politicized. He also described the resolution as a reward for [the] terrorists involved in the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza.

If this resolution is adopted, God forbid, it should no longer be known as the Security Council but as the Terrorism Council, he said. The only thing that forced unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state will do is make any future negotiations almost impossible.

Furthermore, Erdan called the Palestinian Authority (PA) a genocide-loving entity that does not deserve any status at the UN, which requires new candidates to be peace-loving nations.

He further asserted that the Palestinian Authority has no authority over Gaza and parts of the West Bank. So who will the UN recognize? Who will be in charge? He asked.

The UN is not committed to multilateralism. Unfortunately, it is now engaging in multiterrorism, he continued. Today, the mask has finally fallen. The UNSC has exposed itself.

Erdan criticized the UN for passing a destructive and immoral resolution at a time when confrontations between Israel and Iran risked intensifying.

Regional tensions, war in Gaza

Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones against Israel this weekend, following an attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Israeli officials did not say when or where they would retaliate, but the country's military chief promised to respond.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened Thursday's Security Council meeting by warning that growing tensions over the war in Gaza and Iran's attack on Israel could evolve into a full-scale regional conflict.

The Middle East is on the precipice. Recent days have seen a dangerous escalation of words and actions, said Guterres.

A miscalculation, a miscommunication, a mistake could lead to the unthinkable large-scale regional conflict that would be devastating for everyone involved, he explained, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint. .

Guterres condemned both the consulate attack and the drone flight, saying the latter constituted a serious escalation.

It is high time to end the bloody cycle of reprisals, he said. It's high time to stop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/18/palestinian-bid-for-un-membership-set-for-security-council-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos