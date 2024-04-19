



The European Commission has proposed restoring many of the pre-Brexit freedoms that would allow British travelers aged 18 to 30 the opportunity to travel, work and study in the EU for up to four years.

One of the most lamented of the European freedoms the UK has chosen to remove with Brexit has been the opportunity for young Britons to travel, study and work without restrictions anywhere in the EU.

Boris Johnson's government has successfully negotiated for British citizens to become third country nationals, just like Venezuelans. The Brexit deal means British passport holders can stay in the European Union and the wider Schengen area for up to 90 days, after which they must leave for at least a further 90 days.

After Brexit, working or studying in continental Europe will only be possible after meeting complex visa requirements.

Recipients must be able to undertake a variety of activities during that period, including study, training, work and travel, the committee said in a briefing document.

The European Commission added: The UK has reached out to a number of Member States regarding youth mobility to show interest in this issue.

Under the proposals, young EU citizens would have a reciprocal opportunity to spend time in the UK.

Maros Sefcovic, Senior Vice President for Inter-Agency Relations, said: The UK's departure from the European Union has been particularly damaging to young people in the EU and the UK who want to study, work and live abroad.

Today we have taken the first step towards an ambitious but realistic agreement between the EU and the UK to solve this problem. Our goal is to rebuild human bridges between young Europeans on both sides of the Channel.

The proposed requirements seem simple, consisting of valid travel documents, valid comprehensive illness insurance, and proof of sufficient means to live. However, applications may be rejected if it is determined that the individual poses a threat to public policy, public security, or public health.

Young people pay for a visa or residence permit. The European Commission says this should not be disproportionate or excessive.

Strictly speaking, the Commission only recommends a transfer to the European Council, which is made up of EU member state leaders. But it's likely to be rubber stamped.

The question is how Rishi Sunaks' government will respond to the proposals. Ministers have already rolled back some of the stricter rules introduced with Brexit, such as a total ban on school trips for EU children using ID cards.

Such a deal would be welcomed by the UK hotel industry, which has struggled to recruit post-Brexit.

But with immigration so central to the Conservative election agenda, the government may not want to grant freedoms to young Europeans.

The Independent has asked the Home Office for a response.

Travel association Abta welcomed the move from Brussels. Luke Petherbridge, the association's director of communications, said: We very much welcome today's announcement and urge the UK Government to be ready to begin negotiations.

Post-Brexit restrictions on UK-EU labor movement have undoubtedly harmed the UK travel and tourism industry (outbound, inbound or domestic).

The impact is felt most acutely by young people who lack access to roles that have previously been stepping stones to successful careers and provide rich and rewarding experiences.

Abta has long argued that youth mobility must be a priority for both sides as they look to rebuild relations after Brexit and hopes negotiations can now begin quickly.

