US, UK impose new sanctions on Iran in response to attack on Israel





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and Britain imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran on Thursday as concern grows that Tehran's unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a broader war in the Middle-East.

The sanctions are aimed at holding Iran accountable for its weekend attack and deterring further such activity. But the practical impact is likely to be limited, because many of the targeted companies were already subject to U.S. sanctions and individuals targeted by new sanctions are unlikely to have assets in U.S. jurisdictions.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has targeted 16 individuals and two entities in Iran that produce motors that power the drones used in the April 13 attack on Israel. OFAC also sanctioned five companies involved in steel production and three subsidiaries of Iranian automaker Bahman Group, accused of materially supporting the Iranian military and other sanctioned groups. A representative for Bahman was not immediately available for comment.

Additionally, the UK has targeted several Iranian military branches and individuals involved in Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he had directed the U.S. Treasury to continue imposing sanctions that further degrade Iran's military industries. Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iranian attacks, he said, we will not hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to hold you accountable.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that the sanctions would further limit Iran's ability to destabilize the region.

Additionally, the U.S. Commerce Department is imposing new controls to restrict Iran's access to commercial-grade microelectronic products, which apply to items manufactured outside the United States and using U.S. technology .

The actions come after U.S. officials warned earlier this week that they were preparing new sanctions in response to Iranian activity in the region and to prevent future attacks. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill also quickly pushed through legislation that would financially punish the Islamic Republic and its leaders.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters Thursday that the United States had reimposed travel restrictions on the Iranian delegation to the United Nations, preventing them from traveling outside a two-year radius. blocks from the UN headquarters. These restrictions were imposed under the Trump administration but were lifted early on by the Biden administration.

Iran's attack on Israel came Sunday in response to what it sees as an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month. Israel's military chief said Monday his country would respond to the Iranian attack, as world leaders warn of retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence.

European Union leaders also pledged Wednesday to step up sanctions against Iran, targeting its deliveries of drones and missiles to its proxies in Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU's existing sanctions regime would be strengthened and expanded to punish Tehran and help prevent future attacks on Israel. At the same time, he added, Israel must exercise restraint.

I don't want to exaggerate, but we are on the verge of a war, a regional war in the Middle East, which will send a shock wave to the rest of the world, and in particular to Europe, he said. he warned. So stop that.

The United States has already sanctioned hundreds of entities and individuals in Iran, from central bank and government officials to drone producers and money exchangers, accused of materially supporting Iran's Revolutionary Guards and foreign militant groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

And U.S. efforts to limit Iranian revenues from oil and petroleum products go back decades.

The question remains how effective sanctions will be, and have been, in preventing Iran from accelerating its production of military equipment. U.S. defense officials accuse Iran of supplying drones to Russia as that country continues its invasion of Ukraine, now in its third year.

Richard Goldberg, who served as director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction at the National Security Council during the Trump administration, called the new sanctions significant but without impact.

Goldberg, who is a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank, said the sanctions rightly impose restrictions on entities involved in Iranian missile and drone manufacturing and strengthen certain actions affecting key industries already planned. But he said the new sanctions do not move things forward and force the Iranians to seriously change their calculations.

Daniel Pickard, a sanctions lawyer at Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney in Washington, said Iran is now and for years the largest financier of terrorism and that sanctions will not stop the idea according to which the country is essentially separated from the international financial world. system, he said.

Citing the possibility that sanctions could stifle the Iranian economy, it would only take one more blow for the Iranian economy to sink into an unstoppable drift.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a news conference that the United States was working to diminish Iran's ability to export oil.

Perhaps we could do more, she said.

__

Associated Press journalists Aamer Madhani and Matt Lee contributed to this report.

