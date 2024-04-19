Most dairy farms in the UK are flouting pollution rules by letting their manure flow into rivers | Agriculture





Many of Britain's dairy farms are flouting pollution rules and are leaking huge amounts of cow dung into rivers.

When animal waste enters rivers, it accumulates nutrients found in wastewater, such as nitrates and phosphates. This causes algae blooms that deplete waterways of oxygen and block sunlight, suffocating fish and other aquatic life.

New data published under the Freedom of Information Act shows that of the 2,475 UK dairy farms inspected by the Environment Agency between 2020 and 2021, 69% were found to be in breach of environmental regulations.

The problem is widespread across the UK. In Wales, 80% of the 83 dairy farms inspected by Natural Resources Wales between 2020 and 2022 were not in compliance with pollution prevention regulations. In Northern Ireland, 50% of the 339 dairy farms inspected by the Department of Agriculture between 2020 and 2022 were not compliant, and in Scotland, 60% of the 114 dairy farms initially inspected by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency between 2020 and 2022 were non-compliant. did not comply. 2023 is out of compliance.

Activists have linked this pollution scandal to that of the sewage crisis, which also involves aging infrastructure and increasing wastewater discharges.

They say price pressure from supermarkets, which offer farmers little for their milk, has led producers to increase the number of cows they raise to boost production.

Charles Watson, chairman of the charity River Action, said: The unacceptable levels of pollution from the UK dairy industry are no different from the UK's current sewage pollution crisis. Usage is increasing and weather conditions are becoming more variable.

A steaming pile of manure. Activists are demanding better slurry management. Photo: Wayne Hutchinson/Alamy

With it being calculated that a herd of 50 cows can emit the same amount of pollutants as 10,000 human settlements, it is no surprise that the dairy industry is imposing an unsustainable pollution burden on many river basins across the country. Meanwhile, another chapter in Britain's river pollution scandal unfolds, our incompetent regulators continue to watch only in an advisory capacity, and the giant supermarket groups happily count profits at the price of continued environmental degradation.

River Action is calling on dairy processors to provide incentives to farmers who produce milk responsibly through investments in less-intensive farming or the responsible handling of cow manure.

They are also calling for a strengthened response, including asking regulators to fully enforce existing pollution prevention regulations. Many farms are going years without inspections because regulators are underfunded and do not have enough staff. River Action has called on the national agency responsible to expand and expand existing grant schemes to improve infrastructure for excreta management.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: We have set ambitious, legally binding targets to reduce water pollution from agriculture and are taking extensive action to clean up our waterways. This includes investing $74 million in slurry infrastructure to help farmers reduce agricultural runoff, delivering environmental benefits by implementing new farming plans for thousands of farmers, and reducing the amount of nutrients entering rivers. This includes adopting more sustainable practices.

