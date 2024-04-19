US blocks UN resolution to recognize Palestine





The United States on Thursday blocked a draft resolution that would have allowed the United Nations General Assembly to vote on whether to allow a Palestinian state to become a full U.N. member state. The move sparked backlash from other states and pro-Palestinian groups, as global divisions continue to deepen over Israel's war on Gaza.

The United States was the only country among the 15 members of the UN Security Council to vote against the resolution. Twelve, including Russia, China, France and Japan, voted in favor, while two, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, abstained.

Although not a full member, Palestine has been a permanent observer at the UN since 2012, a status which allows it to participate in the work of the UN but not to vote on draft resolutions and decisions. .

In 2011, the Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abba launched an attempt to consider Palestine a full member of the UN. However, this project was ultimately abandoned under pressure from the United States (when the Palestinian Authority was accepted as a full member of UNESCO in 2011, the United States cut funding to the cultural agency) .

On April 2, the Palestinian Authority again submitted a request for review of its 2011 application for full membership in the UN. The United States urged the Palestinian Authority not to impose electoral pressure on the UN, which was ignored by Abbas.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a statement that the Biden administration should be ashamed and embarrassed by its unfair veto. The Muslim advocacy group has also criticized what it sees as the UN Security Council's limitations in resolving conflicts.

For decades, the UN Security Council has failed to prevent unjust wars and genocides around the world, the statement said. The world should no longer accept a flawed system in which five nations can veto the affairs of more than eight billion people, including nearly two billion Muslims who are not represented among the five permanent members.

The UN Security Council was established in 1945 to maintain international peace and security, as well as to recommend new UN members to the General Assembly. It consists of 10 rotating members elected for a two-year term and five permanent members (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and United States). A typical Security Council resolution requires the affirmative vote of nine members to pass, although each of the five permanent members reserves the right to veto.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan expressed disappointment at the number of countries that supported the Palestinian demand. Regardless of the Palestinians' failure to meet the criteria for UN membership, most of you have unfortunately decided to reward Palestinian terrorism with a Palestinian state, he said. This is very sad because your vote will only further embolden Palestinian rejection and make peace almost impossible.

Riyad Mansour, a Palestinian-American diplomat and permanent observer of Palestine to the UN, thanked those who voted in favor of the request and reiterated the determination of his people. The failure of this resolution to pass will not break our will or defeat our resolve, he said. We will not stop our efforts. The State of Palestine is inevitable. It's real. Maybe they see it from afar, but we see it up close, and we are the faithful.

The United States finds itself increasingly isolated by the international community because of its support for Israel. But as the human cost of the conflict in Gaza mounts, President Joe Biden has also gradually changed his tone toward his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, calling Netanyahu's approach to war a mistake. The United States vetoed calls at the United Nations for a humanitarian ceasefire for months, but it was finally passed in March, after the United States abstained from vote. Yet the United States has maintained its support for Israel, recently helping it shoot down Iranian missiles and pledging an unwavering commitment to Israel's security.

