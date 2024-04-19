Cardinal Burke, Gianna Molla and us





Our daughter Lucy is about to graduate from high school, and in the fall she will begin classes at the University of Dallas. Let me tell you his story, the beginning anyway.

My wife and I have late vocations to marriage. I was 47 years old. Cathy was 39. Our first date was on Joachim and Anne's birthday, and it was the best first date since Joachim met Anne. I think I'm on solid theological ground here. Looking back at the Immaculate Conception, you can assume that every step of the way was perfect, including their first meeting.

I proposed to Cathy two weeks later. This happened in the Peacock Room of the Freer Gallery on the National Mall. This is the piece created by the great painter James Abbott McNeill Whistler. The place was teeming with noisy children on excursions. I lost my mind and said: Will you marry me. Quite reasonably, she said: Is this the plan? It was clear from the first meeting that this question would arise at some point, sooner rather than later. I said: No, that's not the plan. She said: Stick to the plan.

The plan was to propose to her in a place that would never be torn down. The French restaurant on McPherson Square in Washington, DC, the location of our first date, has long since closed. So I decided to propose to her on a bridge in Central Park, near my house back in 2002.

It was a cold, rainy December day when I lured her to a deserted Central Park. She arrived with courage. We arrived at Bow Bridge, on the west side, within sight of the Dakota, where John Lennon was shot.

I got down on my knees. She pulled me up to her level. Would you marry me? She cried and said yes. I showed him the ring. She cried again.

Now keep in mind that this was a completely deserted Central Park. To get there from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, we had to pass through the sometimes unsavory area called The Ramble. So it was with some concern that we saw a group of teenagers coming out of the woods and heading towards us on the bridge. No doubt they had seen what had happened, including the hatching of a not-cheap engagement ring.

They passed in front of us. Cathy wouldn't let me turn around to look at them. About 30 feet away, they stopped, formed a semi-circle, and then started singing. It was a love song from the Middle Ages. It was a school that happened to be in Central Park at that exact time. They finished, no words were spoken and they continued on their way.

Even today we think they were angels.

We got married the following September.

During the first year of our marriage, Cathy had three miscarriages. It was very hard, as you can imagine. It was not just the death of a child, but also the death of hope that one day we would be able to give ourselves a child to raise.

I'm from St. Louis. Cardinal Burke was then bishop of Saint-Louis. He knew my work in the international pro-life sphere and he heard over the sound of the pro-life jungle drums that two pro-lifers were having problems. He held out his hand and said, Come see me when you come home for Christmas. We accepted with pleasure.

We arrived that day at the bishop's residence, across the street from the magnificent cathedral basilica on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis. We were invited to wait in a small, well-appointed room near the front door.

Cardinal Burke entered. We got up. He said: Kneel down. And then he gave us a piece of Gianna Mollas wedding dress. For those who don't know, Gianna Molla was the last saint elevated to the altars by Pope Saint John Paul the Great. Gianna Molla chose to die rather than receive medical treatment that could have harmed her unborn child. Her child was born and Gianna Molla died. She is a great pro-life saint.

Cardinal Burke said: “I've done it eight times and it worked eight times. » He said this with an almost cherubic smile on his kind face. He rushed to find another piece of her wedding dress that we could keep in our house for as long as we needed it. He didn't find any since he had distributed them all.

What people don't know is that Cardinal Burke has a deep devotion to Gianna Molla. He discreetly consecrates his image in medical establishments around the world.

So here's the thing. We didn't know it, but at the time he gave us Gianna Molla's wedding dress, Cathy was with our daughter Lucy for two weeks, who did not miscarry. She stayed with us. We came back a year later with newborn Lucy, and we have this wonderful photo of big Burke uncomfortably holding this little baby peanut!

And then what happened? Three years later, at the age of 44, Cathy gave birth to our second daughter. We owed Gianna a name, so we called her Gianna-Marie. We call her Gigi. She is a freshman in high school this year.

Lucy will attend the University of Dallas this fall with a full track record. She is a writer, having written a 100,000 word novel at age 15. She plays the harp and the piano. She is a gifted artist, sketchbook after sketchbook. She did not have a miscarriage. She stayed with us. Deo Gratias.

