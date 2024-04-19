Britain's first 'swatting' sentence handed down to man who was shot in the face by armed forces after hoax call | uk news





A British video gamer has become the first British video gamer to be sentenced for manipulating a hostage situation that left another man seriously injured after being tricked into shooting by armed forces.

Robert Walker-McDaid, 28, from Coventry, was one of the men involved in the “swatting” incident, which took place in February 2015.

The term refers to making fraudulent calls about serious crimes to emergency services, causing panic and inciting the deployment of armed response units (SWAT teams) to neutralize a perceived threat.

Zachary Lee of Catonsville, Maryland, met Walker-McDaid while playing video games and messaged him saying he needed “someone to beat up.”

The victim was Tyran Dobbs, and Lee shared an address with Walker-McDaid.

Walker-McDaid called the Maryland terrorism hotline posing as Mr. Dobbs and explained that he was armed, holding three men captive, and was preparing several bombs.

He reported that unless he was paid $15,000 (£12,000) in cash, the first hostage “would be executed within 15 minutes”.

got shot in the face

The SWAT team raced to the address, believing the threat was real.

They then shot Mr. Dobbs with plastic bullets in the face and chest, thinking he was the instigator.

Mr Dobbs required facial reconstructive surgery after suffering a number of serious injuries.

Image: Armed SWAT officers opened fire on Tyran Dobbs, believing him to be armed and dangerous. File photo/iStock

A joint investigation by the Howard County Police Department, FBI and Interpol found that a Skype user had traced and placed calls to Walker-McDade's address from her Coventry home.

The United Kingdom does not recognize “swatting” as a stand-alone crime, but like the United States, the case was heard by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Walker-McDaid was prosecuted and sentenced in the United Kingdom.

The first sentence about swatting in the UK

Walker-McDaid is the first person in the UK to be sentenced for crimes related to the “swatting” phenomenon.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

The 28-year-old was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and must pay Mr Dobbs £1,000 in compensation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lee was sentenced to two years in prison in January 2018.

‘More than a bad joke’

Specialist prosecutor Hannah Sidaway, of CPS West Midlands, said: “Swatting is more than just a prank, it is a serious crime that can have devastating consequences.”

“Walker-McDaid did not intend to cause such serious harm, but by creating panic and deceiving law enforcement in response to false threats, she caused life-changing injuries to an innocent person.”

She said people who commit such crimes abroad by hiding behind “online anonymity” “will not be able to escape justice”.

