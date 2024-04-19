Wrestling in the United States | At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, young wrestling stars will challenge the sport's legends





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. David Taylor opened his M2 training center in 2017 and on the first day of practice, he noticed a curly-haired middle schooler named Levi.

There was something different about this child, Taylor remembers. He was tougher than most. His technique wasn't great, but he refused to give up.

More importantly, he never missed practice. Never.

Come to find out, he drove two and a half hours one way and he's at every practice, Taylor said. There was something different about him. Not all wrestlers have this fight in them. People struggle, but some give up and give up.

That kid was Levi Haines, who has since become a star: a Pennsylvania state champion, a member of the Cadet World Team and now a two-time All-American and 2024 NCAA champion for Penn State.

Taylor, of course, won two NCAA titles himself at Penn State. He also won Olympic gold in Tokyo and three other world championships, as part of a resurgent men's freestyle program for USA Wrestling.

This weekend, Taylor and Haines will both compete in US Olympic Team Trials Wrestling, which begins Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Taylor is one of the favorites at 86 kilos while Haines is considered a dark horse at 74 kilos.

I don't know if I ever imagined the Olympic trials would be here at Penn State, Haines said Thursday. It’s pretty special to have the opportunity to do it here in my backyard.

Dynamic coach Haines-Taylor and his star student competing in the same high-level wrestling tournament are perhaps the best illustration that a new wave of young wrestlers are ready to challenge older stars at this year's trials.

Haines, 19, will face a roster that includes six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs; Kyle Dake, four-time NCAA champion, four-time world champion and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist; and three-time NCAA champion Jason Nolf. Haines is excited about the challenge.

It’s pretty special to be able to compete with these guys,” Haines said. To be able to fight against the legends of the sport, I will be forever grateful for this opportunity.

These older guys are staying longer, so it's a great opportunity for us younger guys to be around guys who are generations ahead of us. It is special.

Taylor, 33, who is already in the best-of-three final because he is a returning world champion, must fend off younger challengers to make this year's team. The 86kg field includes Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci, both four-time NCAA champions from Penn State, as well as Connor Mirasola, a new recruit from the Nittany Lion.

“I have a desire to be the best, and when you have a desire to be the best, you will do what you need to do to be at the top of your game,” Taylor said. I have to arrive ready to go every day. We have these young people who push us.

There were years when promising youngsters overtook veterans and made the U.S. Olympic team.

In 2016, Kyle Snyder beat returning Olympic gold medalist Jake Varner to make the team, then won gold in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in Olympic history. American struggle.

Haines has dreamed of one day winning Olympic gold himself, and this weekend will be his first opportunity to position himself for that goal. He plans to use all the skills and knowledge he's gleaned from Taylor over the years when he takes the mat Friday.

Daves the man, Haines said. When I first met him, I didn't know much about wrestling. I just knew how to work hard. Dave taught me how to wrestle. Before, I didn't have many tools. I am forever indebted to Dave for my wrestling career.

I reproduced a lot of things. Dave taught me so much about wrestling, more than I ever imagined. It’s a wealth of knowledge. I tried to adopt his mentality, and it really helped me grow. I am grateful to him for that.

So far, this has helped Haines become one of college wrestling's top competitors and put him on the shortlist to possibly compete for future senior-level World and Olympic teams and his longtime coach is not at all surprised.

He’s a guy who makes people want to quit wrestling,” Taylor said. It's not fun to struggle. He is relentless. And the crazy thing about Levi is that he's only 19 years old. In another world, he might still be in high school. Instead, he's a sophomore in college, competing against some of the best in the world.

It's a generational talent. You hope you get the opportunity to coach a guy like that in your life, and we were fortunate that he was one of the first kids we ever coached. He keeps getting better.

Fans wishing to attend the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in person can still purchase all session tickets and single session tickets through Ticketmaster.

For those who can't get a ticket, all the action from the Bryce Jordan Center will be broadcast by NBC properties, April 19-20. The Friday and Saturday evening sessions will be televised on USA Network. NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, will host live broadcasts of each mat throughout the competition.

Complete brackets and live results from the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be hosted on Trackwrestling.com. Fans can also follow @usawrestling and #wrestlingtrials24 on the various social media platforms for regular updates throughout the event.

For complete coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, please visit our Event Center.

2024 US Olympic Team Trials Wrestling | April 19 and 20, Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania.

Scheduled event

10 a.m. (ET) Challenge Tournament Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Consolations

6:30 p.m. (ET) Challenge Tournament Semi-Finals and Finals

10 a.m. (ET) Championship Series First Round (All Weights), Championship Series Second Round (GR 60-67-77 kg, MFS 57-65 kg), Challenge Tournament Consolations, True Third (if necessary)

6:30 p.m. (ET) Second round of championship series, third round of championship series (if necessary)

