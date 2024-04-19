How TikTok Changed Us – The New York Times





In the coming days, Congress could propose a bill to ban TikTok or force its sale to a US company. Politicians from both parties call the app a threat to national security. But its impact is felt more acutely in our culture. Since arriving in the United States in 2018 (after merging with another app), its 15-second entertainment sips have become a staple in the lives of tens of millions of Americans, including those who have never opened the app. 'application.

The engine that powers this juggernaut is TikTok's recommendation algorithm, which determines what users like and powers a personalized feed of addictive videos. This is called the For You Page, or FYP. It wasn't designed to connect people with their friends, like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat were. It was built to entertain.

As the app battles the most serious threat to its autonomy, my colleagues and I explored how its innovation has reshaped Americans' lives. In today's newsletter, I'm going to highlight a few of them.

Hollywood. The film industry initially ignored and feared TikTok. But he ultimately embraced the platform as a marketing tool for a new generation of movie fans. Sony's romantic comedy Anybody But You generated a low $8 million in ticket sales over the Christmas weekend, writes my colleague Brooks Barnes, who covers Hollywood companies. But the film became a smash hit ($219 million) after TikTok users (at Sony's request) began making videos of themselves reenacting the credits sequence. The app is practically a ticket-selling machine, he writes.

Schools. Some schools removed mirrors from bathrooms because many students were leaving class to film TikTok videos there. These clips constitute a TikTok genre, dating back at least five years, in which students use school toilets as film sets for dance routines, lip-syncing clips or dirty toilet critiques, writes my colleague Natasha Singer, which covers the use of technology in schools. . School bathrooms have also become places where videos of bullying, physical attacks on classmates and vandalism can be staged, filmed and posted.

News. For 14% of American adults, TikTok is a regular source of news, up from 3% in 2020. People without traditional journalism training, similar to bloggers in the TikTok era, gather and share information in powerful videos. Traditional media outlets are playing catch-up and are concerned about accuracy and context. Organizations like the New York Times also make short-form videos in which journalists talk about their stories on camera, TikTok-style.

Cooking. Recipes have gotten a makeover on TikTok as creators move away from static images and step-by-step instructions. My colleague Becky Hughes, social media editor for NYT Cookings, writes that traditional recipes have given way to more flexible concepts. That helped create trends like eggs fried in a puddle of pesto, sandwich toppings cut into a seamless mixture, and mini pancakes served like cereal, she says. The most shareable recipes are the ones you can look at once, then turn around and do no measuring, cooking times or reading required, she writes. Just throw, stir, like, follow, repeat.

Our story also tells how TikTok sparked ADHD self-diagnoses and replaced mall window shopping. My colleagues examined the app's knack for spreading conspiracy theories, its struggle with Taylor Swift's label, and the secrecy surrounding its algorithm. We hope you'll spend some time reading these articles, if only to check out how many TikTok microtrends, like glazed donut skin and Sleepy Girl mocktails, you've heard about.

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released today, and fans who want to own a physical copy have no shortage of options. On the Swifts website you can purchase vinyl, CD and even cassette versions. It offered autographed records, but these were quickly sold out. A retailer sells four separate CDs, each with a different bonus track.

As streaming reduces record sales, many artists are trying to increase their revenue by marketing their albums as collectibles. The music industry is trying to find a way to maximize the number of superfans and give them more of what they want, said Dan Runcie, an industry analyst.

Learn more about Swift

She sounds confused, bitter, angry, vulnerable, but more gloriously chaotic than we've ever heard her before: read the Rolling Stones' review of the album.

Swift's album arrived amid a promotional blitz. Sirius XM added a Swift radio station, Apple Music used her lyrics in a pun, and Spotify erected a Swift-branded library in Los Angeles.

Swift's album was released almost a month after Beyoncé's new release. Rather than competing on the charts, the two superstars are giving each other some space.

