Britain's Rishi Sunak says the 'sick note culture' in the workplace must end.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for an end to Britain's sick leave culture in a speech on Friday morning.

Sunak made the announcement while discussing welfare reform in the UK, noting how many people are being approved to take time off work in doctors' notes, known locally as health notes. He has also laid out plans to reduce the number of people taking sick leave if the Conservatives are re-elected in the upcoming general election, which must be held no later than January 28, 2025.

In a speech at the Center for Social Justice in London, Sunak said “the number of people who are economically inactive is increasing”, citing a figure that has risen to 850,000 since the pandemic due to long-term illness. Sunak said half of these people suffer from depression and anxiety.

He described plans to reform the welfare system as a moral mission, adding that the welfare state must help people get back to work.

Sunak said he would “never ignore or downplay the illness people suffer from” and added: “It would be wrong to accept the current trend of more people taking sick leave.” He warned, believing that good deeds improve mental and physical health. Be prepared for the dangers of over-medicalizing everyday challenges.

According to the National Statistical Office, the number of unemployed people as of February reached an all-time high of 2.8 million. Nearly 11 million fit notes were issued in England last year, with 94% signing off as “unfit for work”, according to NHS data.

Sunak also said British taxpayers were providing the safety net of welfare services and that the number of people unable to work was economically unsustainable. Sunak said the UK government was spending $69 billion on benefits for working-age disabled people and their health.

He said the figure exceeds school education, transport and police budgets.

We need to not only change sick leave, he said, but we need to change the culture of sick leave so that the default is what you can't do, not what you can do. I am very concerned about benefits becoming a lifestyle choice.

Rishi Sunak's welfare reform proposals

In his speech, Sunak said the Conservatives, if re-elected, would be more ambitious when it comes to assessing people's work potential and ensuring employers make reasonable adjustments for their employees.

He said the government would trial a system where “professional practice and medical professionals” would decide whether individuals, rather than doctors, need health certificates. His reform plan would require anyone working less than half a week's full-time hours to work extra hours in exchange for benefits.

Sunak also said anyone who fails to adhere to the conditions set by their work coach or accept available jobs will lose their claim and be stripped of their welfare benefits entirely.

He added that the government would crack down on fraud in the welfare system and take a “more objective and rigorous approach” to personal independence payments for people with mental illness.

How are experts reacting to Rishi Sunak's welfare reform plans?

Sunak's proposals drew immediate criticism from health organizations and experts. Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of the British Medical Association's GP committee, the British General Practitioners Committee, said compliance records are carefully considered before they are issued, the Guardian reported, citing PA Media.

We recognize the health benefits of good work, and most people want to work, but we also know that if you are sick, you need to seek immediate medical attention. Bramall-Stainer said waiting lists of 7.5 million people, not including those with mental health problems, were delaying diagnosis and putting pressure on GP practices, preventing patients from getting the treatment they needed to return to work.

So rather than pushing for hostile rhetoric about sick leave culture, the Prime Minister should focus on removing the barriers to patients getting the physical and mental health care they need, which in turn prevents them from returning to work.

Meanwhile, James Taylor, strategy director at disability equality charity Scope, described Sunak's speech as an all-out attack on disabled people.

In a series of posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, Taylor said: Welfare is not a ‘lifestyle’ choice. supporting people with long-term illnesses; [have a] Removing financial obstacles, threats of sanctions and investing in public services are choices. Imagine that today's government is making a bad choice.

Taylor added that the charity had observed the opposite phenomenon, with sick people returning to work too quickly. If the [the government] If economic activity is deemed serious, the focus should be on building trust and voluntary support, he argued.

How are politicians reacting to Rishi Sunak's welfare reforms?

Labour's shadow housing secretary Matthew Pennycook has accused Rishi Sunak of seeking cheap headlines with his speech on sick note culture in an interview with Sky News. He said Britain's National Health Service had been brought to its knees after the Conservative government had been in power for 14 years, leaving many people with long-term illnesses unable to get the treatment they needed.

The announcement, 14 years later, screams that the government is running out of ideas and time, Pennycook said. We need to get off the NHS waiting list. We need to do more to support mental health. We also need to reform Social Security. We need to make job centers work, provide people with real support and pay them for their work.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said Sunak's plan was a desperate speech from a chancellor riddled with profanity and scandal. The Guardian reported in PA media. He added that Sunak was trying to blame the British people for his government's failures on the economy and the NHS and that simply would not wash over him.

