US imposes new sanctions on Iran while urging Israel not to respond militarily





Nick Schifrin:

William, this afternoon, President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top national security aides spoke about Israel's potential response to the Iranian attack.

U.S. officials have made clear they believe Israel should not respond militarily and are trying to increase economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran to help it make its case.

Regarding the situation in the United States and the region, we get two points of view.

Ambassador Dennis Ross played a leading role in the Middle East peace process for over 12 years. He is now an advisor and distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Washington think tank. And Khaled Elgindy participated in past Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and is now director of the Middle East Institute's program on Palestine and Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

Thank you so much. Welcome both of you to the NewsHour.

Ambassador Ross, let me start with you, and let's start with New York.

The United States vetoes a resolution that would have allowed the State of Palestine to join the UN as a full member. Allies of the United States and permanent member, the United Kingdom abstains and France votes in favor. What is your response to these votes?

Dennis Ross, former US envoy to the Middle East: Well, I'm not surprised that the Biden administration is vetoing it.

I think they see this not just as a symbolic measure, but at this point the Palestinians don't look like a state. So I don't think they are ready to recognize it as such in the UN context. I also think that they see this as not necessarily linked to the diplomacy that they are currently conducting with the Saudis.

They clearly still have an interest in trying to reach a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I think they're negotiating exactly what that might mean, not only in terms of U.S.-Saudi bilateral issues, but also in terms of the defense treaty, Saudi development of a nuclear industry. But I think they're also talking about what would be the Palestinian component of this deal?

What should Israelis do to recognize some sort of move or commitment to Palestinian statehood? I think while they're negotiating this, they're not interested in a token move in the Security Council.

