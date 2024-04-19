US House of Representatives moves forward with $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan | House of Representatives





The U.S. House of Representatives moved forward Friday with a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian aid after Democrats came to the aid of Republican Speaker Mike Johnson .

A coalition of lawmakers helped the bill clear a procedural hurdle to reach final votes this weekend, as Friday morning's vote followed a rare move Thursday evening for a House committee that normally votes according to party lines.

The dramatic action took place Thursday evening at the Capitol in an effort to save Ukraine aid legislation from right-wing rebels.

On Friday morning, Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, warned that if U.S. aid to Ukraine is further delayed, there is a real risk that it will arrive too late to help the fierce resistance to the Russian invasion.

Then the House voted on the procedure agreed to the night before, again producing a result rarely seen in a typically hyper-partisan chamber, with Democrats helping Johnson's plan advance by a vote of 316 to 94.

Johnson now appears poised to advance this weekend the package involving kyiv, Israel, Taiwan and other allies, which was stalled in the House after passage by the Senate. This despite a storm of protests from radical Republicans that could lead to an attempt to oust him.

The House is expected to vote Saturday on aid legislation that provides $61 billion for the Ukraine conflict, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. arms, $26 billion for Israel, including $9.1 billion for the humanitarian needs, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific. . If passed, it will then return to the Senate.

The aid legislation is the latest in a series of must-win bipartisan measures that Johnson helped push through Congress, including two massive spending bills and a controversial reauthorization of federal surveillance programs.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, 218 to 213, a margin so small that Mike Gallagher is postponing his mid-session retreat, originally scheduled for Friday, so that the Republican representative can be present to vote in favor of the bill.

On Thursday evening, the four Democrats on the House Rules Committee voted with five Republicans to advance the aid package designed by Johnson, agreeing on procedures.

The Rules Committee would normally be a partisan affair without risk for the Republican majority, but Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Chip Roy of Texas, all on the far right, vote against advancing the bill, prompting Democrats to intervene. to save it.

Kevin McCarthy, the former speaker, appointed them to the committee to appease his caucus' far-right contingent in the House.

Johnson has won praise from Republican centrists and even Democrats by saying he is doing the right thing on the aid legislation, even if it brings challenges to his position from his own party , who has the power very easily to force a vote to oust him. him.

Johnson received a boost from Donald Trump last week when they hosted an event together at the former president's Florida residence and, again, on Thursday when Trump posted a social media message saying he did not actively oppose aid to Ukraine.

Trump appeared supportive of the idea after having dinner in New York on Tuesday with Andrzej Duda, Poland's far-right president, as Poland is highly wary of the power of an emboldened neighbor, Russia, to threaten Europe with 'East.

Friday's vote was a victory for the strategy Johnson put in place this week after two months of agonizing over the aid legislation. He must have spent the last 24 hours making the rounds of conservative media trying to win back their support.

The current package is similar to a measure that passed the Democratic-majority Senate in February and that Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Hakeem Jeffries have been pushing for a vote in the House since then.

Besides aid to allies, the package includes a provision to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, as well as sanctions targeting Hamas and Iran and forcing China's ByteDance to sell social media platform TikTok under penalty of ban in the United States.

Schumer told senators Friday to be ready to return this weekend if the package passes the House and returns to the Senate. If passed by the Upper House, it would have to be submitted to the desk of the US president before becoming law.

Some conservative lawmakers oppose increasing aid to Ukraine, while some progressive Democrats are reluctant to give more aid to Israel, given the massacre and famine in Gaza.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

