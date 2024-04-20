Sunak calls for calm heads as Israel launches attack on Iran.





Sign up to our View from Westminster emails to get expert analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Receive your free View from Westminster email

Rishi Sunak urged calm heads to prevail as Britain called for a de-escalation over Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran after explosions were heard near a major military base.

As Foreign Secretary David Cameron met G7 leaders in Italy on Friday to discuss easing tensions in the Middle East, Tehran was forced to activate its air defense system over the city of Isfahan, which is also a site linked to Iran's nuclear program.

In response to a new report by Sky News, a British government minister insisted that while the UK recognizes Israel's absolute right to defend itself, the UK is very firmly engaged in consultations on de-escalation and mediation at this particular moment.

Smoke billows in the air as Israel attacks Iran on Friday (Mario Nawfal/Twitter)

We now believe de-escalation is absolutely critical. Our message to Israel and the entire region is that de-escalation is really important. Mel Stride said: The Foreign Secretary is currently in talks with his G7 counterparts in Italy and they will be focusing on exactly that.

The focus now must be on support for the Gaza Strip, where the UK has made progress, and on a ceasefire and hostage release, Mr Stride said. So there is a lot of work to be done.

The Prime Minister later announced controversial plans to reform Britain's welfare system, repeating the message he said he had delivered to his Israeli counterpart last week that significant expansion would be in no one's interest.

Prime Minister Sunak, who once again condemned Iran's reckless and dangerous missile attack on Israel on Saturday, said what we want to see is calm heads prevailing across the region.

The scope of Israel's new military action remains unclear, but the move comes despite calls from Britain, Washington and their G7 allies for restraint in Iran's unprecedented direct attack.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the cuts were absolutely vital (PA Wire).

Hundreds of drones and missiles were launched against Israel on Saturday night in retaliation for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Damascus that killed several senior Iranian military commanders. Israel claimed to have shot down 99% of the missiles with help from Britain, France, the United States and regional allies.

Commenting on Friday's attack, Britain's former ambassador to Lebanon, Tom Fletcher, told the BBC: Obviously the picture is still very blurry. While we're trying to figure out how to explain what happened overnight, everyone's interest will be that it remains a blur for a while. In some ways, the reaction to it is as important as the event itself.

People across the region I hear are on edge, many are waking up with real fear. Isfahan is a serious nuclear site, a sign that Israel is willing to continue playing high-stakes poker with Iran.

The attack was a retaliation for an Iranian drone strike and a missile strike against Israel. (Photo = Reuters)

He added that he currently does not know how widespread this is. Clearly, Iran is starting to signal that this is not necessarily a large escalation and that it is deescalating it. Of course, Israel could have chosen something more dramatic.

Diplomats in the region will all be looking for ways to de-escalate the situation, and the message to both Tel Aviv and Tehran will be clear and consistent: Mr Fletcher, a former foreign affairs adviser to Prime Minister Gordon Brown, said: David Cameron.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/uk-israel-attack-iran-escalation-b2531301.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos