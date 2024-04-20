Israel warned US at last minute of drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister tells G7





CAPRI, Italy (AP) The United States told Group of Seven foreign ministers Friday that it had received last-minute information from Israel about drone action in Iran, but had not not participated in the apparent attack, officials said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of industrialized country ministers, said the United States provided the information during a Friday morning session that was changed at the last minute to address the alleged attack.

Iran fired on its air defenses from a major air base and nuclear site near the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday morning after spotting drones. It was part of an apparent Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on the country last weekend.

Tajani said the United States had informed G7 ministers that it had been informed at the last minute by Israel of the presence of drones. But the United States did not share the attack. It was simple information.

At a news conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would continue to help Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to comment on the claim, but stressed that the US was not involved in any attack and was committed to working towards de-escalation in the region.

I'm not going to talk about it except to say that the United States was not involved in any offensive operations, Blinken said.

When asked to describe the current relationship between the United States and Israel, Blinken noted that Israel makes its own decisions and that the United States is committed to its security.

We are determined to help Israel defend itself and, if necessary, participate in its defense, as you saw just a few days ago, Blinken said, referring to the action of the United States and their allies to help Israel repel Iran's weekend drone and missile attack.

Again, Israel makes its decisions, but we are committed to defending them, Blinken said.

Tajani said the G7 partners all exchanged information on Friday about what they knew about what happened in Iran. He said he said he spoke on the phone with the Italian embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran and made sure that Italians living in Isfahan were all safe.

There were no deaths or injuries, Tajani said. There is a group of Italians who live in the town where the drones arrived and they are all doing fine. They say life has resumed steadily and Iranian airspace has been reopened.

It appears the weather is better today than overnight, he added.

In a statement issued after the three-day meeting, ministers from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States urged the parties to prevent further escalation.

The statement pledges to support Israel's security and condemns in the strongest terms what foreign ministers described as Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel on April 13-14, which Israel defeated with the help of his partners, as well as the seizure of the Portuguese-flagged ship. MSC Aries ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

We are ready to adopt new sanctions or take other measures, immediately and in response to new destabilizing initiatives, the document indicates.

The group also warned Iran against transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia.

Regarding the war in Gaza, the group called on Hamas to release the hostages and reminded Israel to respect international and humanitarian law.

It adds that G7 countries remain opposed to a large-scale military operation in Rafah, which would have catastrophic consequences for the civilian population, and calls for an increase in the flow of aid to Gaza.

The G7 has worked and will work for de-escalation, Tajani said at a closing press conference. He added that this would involve a de-escalation of tensions, followed by a cease-fire, the release of hostages and aid to the Palestinian people.

___

Colleen Barry from Soave, Italy, contributed.

