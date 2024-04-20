Nas Announces Illmatic 30th Anniversary UK and European Tour: How to Buy Tickets





Nas has announced a new UK and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Illmatic.

The 50-year-old rapper will perform the entire song 'Illmatic,' which he released when he was 20.

The 15-date tour will kick off in Finland in October and arrive in the UK on November 10, with performances in Manchester, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton and London.

The platinum-certified album features classic Nas tracks such as NY State of Mind, Halftime, The World Is Yours, and It Aint Hard to Tell, and is regularly cited as one of the most important and influential records in rap history.

In 2021, The Independents Sam Moore wrote: As listeners of Illmatic and the rest of his discography know, Nas has always been an old head with a baby face, more philosopher than hustler, but he was also a linguistic genius who could bend words and rhymes. And syllables at will.

Cover of Nas' 1994 debut album Illmatic

The new tour begins on October 22 at the House of Culture in Helsinki, Finland. Then at BK in Stockholm, Sweden (October 24), Kb Hallen in Copenhagen, Denmark (October 25), Palladium in Cologne, Germany (October 27), Fabrique in Milan, Italy (October 30) and Halle 622. It is scheduled to be held. October 31, Zurich, Switzerland.

In November, Nas performed at Gasometer in Vienna, Austria (November 2), Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany (November 3), AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (November 5), and Le Zenith in Paris, France (November 5). We are planning to unfold. 7 November), Stadthalle Offenbach, Offenbach, Germany, 8 November.

In the UK, Nas will perform at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester (10 November), Usher Hall in Edinburgh (11 November), University Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton (14 November) and finally the Royal Albert in London on the 15th. I'm scheduled to appear in Hall. November.

Fans can register here to purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10am BST on Tuesday 23 April.

General tickets go on sale at 10am BST on Thursday 25 April.

In a five-star review of Nas' 2021 album Kings Disease 2, The Independents Annabel Nugent wrote: Most of today's prominent rappers weren't born yet when 20-year-old Nasir Jones burst onto the scene in New York, but you'd have a hard time. -I tried to find one that didn't cite the 1994 benchmark debut, Illmatic, as an inspiration. Wordsman, revered elder statesman, teacher, storyteller: the legend of Nas encompasses it all.

