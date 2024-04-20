Matty Healys' reaction to ex Taylor Swifts' TTPD: source





Matty Healy is breathing a sigh of “relief” following the release of Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” the source told Us, noting that people close to the 1975 musician “couldn’t not be happier” with the result of the record. .

According to the source, Healy's family was thrilled with the way Swift, 34, sang about Healy, 35, in her highly anticipated 11th studio album, which was released on Friday, April 19.

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the source explains. “And they were worried Taylor was going to tear it up. Matty has had a hard time living in the public eye, and he's doing great, but the last thing he needs is every Swiftie in the world thinking he's a bad guy.

Another insider tells us Healy was “really grateful” to receive a tip from Taylor's team about TTPD. “He was concerned that their story would be presented in a negative light,” the source says, adding that he feared “that the public wouldn't get the whole story.”

Matty Healy, Taylor Swift.

Healy was “also very nervous about the Swifties,” a notoriously devoted fan base, but he's “glad to be able to move on with less anxiety.”

“Their relationship was fast-paced, but extremely passionate and real,” the source said of Healy and Swift, sharing that even though they “don’t speak anymore,” they “had a strong bond” and it “will always be a special place for them. her.”

Swift and Healy were first linked in 2014, although they never publicly addressed the relationship rumors. After reconnecting professionally in 2022, they rekindled their romance in the summer of 2023 following Swift's split from ex Joe Alwyn.

Healy and Swift's relationship has raised eyebrows among fans of the pop star, as the 1975 musician has a history of problematic behavior. In 2016, Healy called speculation that he was dating Swift “emasculating.” He then delved into the ethnicity of rapper Ice Spice, with whom Swift collaborated on a remix of “Karma.” (Healy has since walked back both remarks.)

In June 2023, Us confirmed that the duo had split. A few months later, Swift moved on with now-boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After TTPD hit the airwaves, Swift's fans pointed out her track “But Daddy I Love Him,” potentially rehashing her brief fling with Healy.

“I'll tell you something right now / I'd rather burn my whole life / than listen to one more second of all this bitching and whining,” Swift sings on the track. “I'll tell you something about my reputation / It's mine alone to disgrace / I don't care about all these vipers in pale robes moaning.”

The Tortured Poets Department is now available.

