Wrestling in the United States | Semifinal matches held at U.S. Olympic Team Selection Wrestling in State College





Challenge Tournament Quarterfinal Results

Men's Freestyle

57kg

Zane Richards (Illinois RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Luke Lilledahl (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC), 5-3

Spencer Lee (Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Nico Megaludis (Pitt WC/Titan Mercury WC), 8-0

Daton Fix (Cowboy WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Nick Suriano (New Jersey), 5-1

Thomas Gilman (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort), 5-4

65 kg

Nick Lee (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Alec Pantaleo (Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC), 9-2

Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Beau Bartlett (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC), 6-2

Jesse Mendez (Ohio RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. James Green (Nebraska WTC/Sunkist Kids WC), 6-3

Yianni Diakomihalis (Spartan Combat RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Kaleb Larkin (Sunkist Children's Toilet), 13-8

74kg

Jordan Burroughs (Pennsylvania RTC/Sunkist Kids WC) Dec. Alex Facundo (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC), 5-3

Mitchell Mesenbrink (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) technician. fall Ladarion Lockett (Cowboy WC/Titan Mercury WC), 13-3

Jarrett Jacques (Tiger Style WC) Dec. Quincy Monday (New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC), 5-0

Jason Nolf (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Alex Marinelli (Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC), 7-2

86 kg

Aaron Brooks (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Connor Mirasola (Nittany Lion WC/Askren Wrestling Academy), 11-5

Alex Dieringer (Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Mark Hall (Pennsylvania RTC/Titan Mercury WC), 5-2

Trent Hidlay (Wolfpack RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Carter Starocci (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC), 6-4

Chance Marsteller (New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Evan Wick (Titan Mercury WC), 6-0

97 kg

J`den Cox (Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Christian Carroll (Cowboy WC/Titan Mercury WC), 1-1

Kollin Moore Technology (Ohio RTC/Titan Mercury WC). fall Nate Jackson (New Jersey RTC/New York AC), 16-6

Johnathan Aiello (Cavalier WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Mike Macchiavello (Lehigh Valley WC/Titan Mercury WC), 8-4

Isaac Trumble (Wolfpack RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Eric Schultz (Nebraska WTC), 7-3

125kg

Hayden Zillmer (Gopher WC) Dec. Demertius Thomas (Pitt WC/New York AC), 4-2

Dom Bradley (WC Tiger Style/WC Sunkist Kids) Dec. Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force RTC), 12-8

Daniel Greg Kerkvliet (Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) technician. fall Christian Lance (Nebraska WTC/Sunkist Kids WC), 10-0

Nick Gwiazdowski (Spartan Combat RTC/Titan Mercury WC) technician. falls Jaron Smith (Orange Crush WC), 12-1

Women's Freestyle

50kg

Audrey Jimenez (Sunkist Kids WC) technician. falls Nyla Valencia (Iowa Women's WC/Titan Mercury WC), 10-0

Erin Golston (New York AC) technician. falls Kaelani Shufeldt (Lock Haven), 10-0

Samara Chavez (Team Tornado WC) Dec. Kendra Ryan (WC Cardinal), 10-3

Sage Mortimer (Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Mia Palumbo (Statesmen CM), 10-2

53kg

Vayle Baker (West Point WC/New York AC) Dec. Amy Mason (Titan Mercury WC), 5-3

Areana Villaescusa (US Army WCAP) Dec. Alisha Howk (Sunkist Children's WC), 5-2

Haley Augello (Izzy Style/New York AC) Dec. Felicity Taylor (Iowa Women's WC/Titan Mercury WC), 5-1

Technique by Katie Gomez (Sunkist Kids WC). Brianna Gonzalez (Iowa Womens WC/Titan Mercury WC), 10-0

57kg

Xochitl Mota Pettis Technology (Rise RTC). fall Cameron Guerin (Bearcat WC/Titan Mercury WC), 12-2

Alex Hedrick (Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Bridgette Duty (US Army WCAP), 6-3

Abigail Nette (US Army WCAP). fall Amani Jones (Cardinal WC), 13-2

Cristelle Rodriguez (Tiger WC) Dec. Amanda Martinez (Cardinal WC/Titan Mercury WC), 4-2

62 kg

Mallory Velte (Beaver Dam RTC/Titan Mercury WC) technician. fall Claire DiCugno (Team Tornado WC), 12-2

Ashlynn Ortega (New York AC) Dec. Maya Latona (New York RTC/Titan Mercury WC), 8-2

Katie Lange Technology (Minnesota Storm). fall SaVannah Cosme (Sunkist Kids WC), 13-1

Adaugo Nwachukwu (US Army WCAP). fall Lauren Louive (New York AC), 12-2

68kg

Forrest Molinari Technology (Sunkist Kids WC). fall Solin Piarcy (Titan Mercury WC), 11-0

Aine Drury (New York AC) Dec. Alara Boyd (WC Cardinal), 5-1

Reese Larramendy (Iowa Women's WC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Brooklyn Hays (unattached), 10-8

Alex Glaude (Beaver Dam RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Caitlyn Davis (Southern Oregon RTC), 6-0

76kg

Kennedy Blades Technology (Sunkist Kids WC). fall Skylar Grote (Titan Mercury WC), 11-0

Dymond Guilford (Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Tristan Kelly (US Army WCAP), 9-0

Technology Yelena Makoyed (Cardinal WC/Titan Mercury WC). Precious Wieser (Titan Mercury WC) falls, 12-2

Kylie Welker (Iowa Womens WC/Spartan Combat RTC/Titan Mercury WC) technical. fall Marlynne Deede (Iowa women's WC), 10-0

Greco-Roman

60 kg

Ildar Hafizov (US Army WCAP). fall Phillip Moomey (Spartan Combat RTC/Titan Mercury WC), 9-0

Sammy Jones (Sunkist Kids WC) December. Randon Miranda (New York AC), 5-0

Max Black (Northern Michigan) Dec. Dylan Gregerson (New York AC), 4-1

Dalton Roberts Technology (US Army WCAP). fall Taylor Lamont (Gopher WC/Sunkist Kids WC), 9-1

67kg

Alejandro Sancho (US Army WCAP) Dec. Jamel Johnson (U.S. Marine Corps), 10-4

Pat Smith (Minnesota Storm) Dec. David Stepanian (Northern Michigan/New York AC), 4-2

Ellis Coleman (US Army WCAP) Dec. Robert Pérez III (WC Sunkist Kids), 4-0

Xavier Johnson (US Army WCAP). falls Peyton Omania (unattached), 9-0

77 kg

Kamal Bey Technology (US Army WCAP). fall Vincent Dolce (Air Force RTC), 9-0

RaVaughn Perkins (New York AC) Dec. Danny Braunagel (Illinois RTC/New York AC), 4-1

Aliaksandr Kikinou (New York AC) Dec. Jesse Porter (New York AC), 6-0

Benji Peak Technology (Northern Michigan/Sunkist Kids WC). fall Tyler Eischens (Tar Heel WC), 9-0

87kg

Mahmoud Sebie (New York AC) Dec. Ryan Epps (US Army WCAP), 6-0

John Stefanowicz (US Marine Corps), technician. Tim Young (U.S. Army WCAP) falls, 8-0

Zachary Braunagel (Illinois RTC/New York AC) Dec. Ben Provisor (New York AC), 3-2

Payton Jacobson (Northern Michigan/Sunkist Kids WC) Dec. Richard Carlson (Minnesota Storm/New York AC), 4-0

97 kg

Josef Rau (Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Brandon Marshall (big game CM), 7-0

David Orndorff (Ohio RTC/Titan Mercury WC) Dec. Michael Altomer (Curby 3-Style/New York AC), 6-0

Nicholas Boykin (Sunkist Kids WC) Dec. George Sikes (Northern Michigan/New York AC), 3-2

Diante Cooper (Air Force RTC) inj. def. Braxton Amos (Wisconsin RTC/Sunkist Kids WC), 2:06

130kg

Adam Coon (Cliff Keen WC/New York AC) received a bye

Donny Longendyke (Minnesota Storm) Dec. Jérémie Imonode (US Army WCAP), 5-3

Aden Attao (Beaver Dam RTC/New York AC) received a bye

Courtney Freeman (US Marine Corps) received a pass

