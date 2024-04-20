UK rules out EU-wide deal on work and study visas for young people | political news





The government has ruled out signing an EU-wide agreement that would allow young people to work and study on exchange for long periods of time.

On Thursday, the European Commission announced plans to begin negotiations with bloc members on a joint approach that could be taken with Britain.

But the government today ruled out a blanket deal with the bloc, saying it preferred tailored deals with individual countries.

The proposals relate to the Youth Mobility Scheme, an agreement between countries that allows young people aged 18 to 30 the opportunity to work or study in each other's territories for up to four years. Tuition fees conditions are also specified.

The EU made it clear in its proposals that it would not grant free access to the Schengen area for British citizens, but would limit it to only the countries in which their visas were issued.

A government spokesman said: “We will not be introducing an EU-wide Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS). Free movement within the EU has ended and we have no plans to introduce one.”

“We have successful plans in place with 13 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, and we are open to agreeing this with international partners, including individual EU member states, where it is in the UK’s interests and supports the skills and opportunities of our young people.”

YMS still requires someone to apply for a visa, and applicants may be rejected.

The European Commission explains on its website why it wants joint negotiations.

“Only an EU-level approach will ensure that all Member States are treated equally when it comes to the movement of young people to the UK. This is one of the key considerations in the 2018 European Council Directive on relations with the UK .

“Parallel negotiations by member states do not guarantee that the UK is interested in reaching an agreement with each member state, nor does it guarantee that each member state will be treated equally.”

Labor Party also rules out the proposal

Some saw the EU move as an offensive against Labor should Sir Keir Starmer win the next general election.

However, the Labor Party also immediately denied this proposal.

A Labor spokesman said: “This is an offer made by the European Commission to EU member states and not the UK. It comes as the UK government is known to be in contact with other European countries to reach a mobility deal.”

“Labor has no plan for a youth mobility plan. We need a veterinary agreement to tackle trade barriers, mutual recognition of professional qualifications and improved touring opportunities for artists.

“A Labor government will seek to improve the UK’s working relationship with the EU within our boundaries. A return to the single market, customs union or free movement is not possible.”

