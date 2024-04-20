US agrees to withdraw troops from Niger as Sahel regions turn to Russia | Military news





The United States has built a base in the desert city of Agadez at a cost of $100 million for manned and unmanned surveillance flights.

The United States will withdraw its troops from Niger as the West African country increasingly turns toward Russia and moves away from Western powers.

The US State Department has agreed to withdraw around 1,000 troops from the country under military rule since July 2023, US media reported Friday evening.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine met on Friday, according to reports, with Washington pledging to begin planning an orderly and responsible withdrawal of its troops from the country.

The United States has built a military base in Niger to combat armed groups pledging allegiance to Al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) in the Sahel region, which also includes Burkina Faso and Mali.

The main air base at Agadez, about 920 km from the capital Niamey, was used for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations.

Known as Air Force Base 201, it was built at a cost of more than $100 million. Since 2018, it has been used to target ISIL fighters and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate.

While maintaining a line of communication with Niger's military government, the US military had begun preparing for the possibility of a withdrawal, with US General James Hecker saying last year that Washington was probing several locations elsewhere in West Africa to park its drones there.

Nigerien state television reported that US officials would visit the site next week. The State Department has made no public announcement about the withdrawal, and officials have said no timetable has yet been set.

Niger announced in March that it had suspended a military agreement with the United States and would continue the withdrawal of its soldiers.

The United States is forced to withdraw from Niger because it is favored neither by the army in power nor by the population which rejects the postcolonial forces. Protesters took to the streets of the capital earlier this month to demand the departure of American forces.

Like the military rulers of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, the West African country expelled French and European troops after the military takeover.

All three countries are now looking to Russia for support, with Moscow confirming earlier this month that it had sent military trainers, an air defense system and other military equipment to Niger as part of the buildup of its security links.

Alongside armed groups, the conflict-ravaged Sahel region is also becoming an influential route for drug trafficking, with the United Nations saying 1,466 kg (3,232 pounds) of cocaine was seized in Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Niger, compared to an average of just 13 kg (28.7 pounds) between 2013 and 2020.

