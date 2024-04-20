



Whistleblowers say UK water companies are deliberately failing to treat legally required amounts of sewage and that some treatment works are manipulating wastewater systems to divert untreated sewage from their works into rivers and seas.

It is well known that water companies dump large quantities of raw sewage into rivers and oceans from stormwater overflows, but an investigation by Guardian and Watershed Investigations has revealed that the industry's dirty secret is bigger, wider and deeply systemic.

By law, all wastewater treatment facilities must treat a minimum amount of sewage specified in their environmental permits. Four whistleblowers told Watershed that a large proportion of whistleblowers do not do this regularly and do not report this to environmental regulators.

Insiders say the amount of sewage reaching the works is being manipulated on the front end through flow trimming. This can be accomplished in a variety of ways, including manually setting the penstock to limit flow, lowering the weir level, and lowering the pump when pumping. station. Diverted raw sewage flows into ditches, rivers and the ocean.

One industry official said he had personally inspected the operation and discovered that a portion of the arriving flow was deliberately diverted to a non-operational, environmentally sensitive stream, with valves actuated and diversion pipes installed to ensure the operation complied with sanitary parameters.

I spoke with the staff who conducted the survey to inform the investment plan, and they learned that the controls at the terminal pumping stations had been deliberately altered to only pump a reduced percentage of the flow figures they were designed to pump. This was a flow compliance violation. This continues.

The insider added: [people at] Other water companies that have confessed that flow compliance is the dirty secret of the UK water industry, environmental regulators know this (if not the scale) and resource constraints have turned a blind eye.

Untreated sewage diverted from worksites flows directly into ditches, rivers, lakes and oceans, or accumulates in sewer networks and is discharged into the environment through storm overflows. Groundwater inflows that have not been updated to accommodate population growth or changing climate patterns and flow adjustments coupled with underlying underlying capacity shortages are responsible for the widespread sewage pollution seen across the UK.

The informant said that it is a huge scandal that many people in the industry are aware of, but no one wants to talk about it. Water companies report good overall wastewater compliance, but a closer look reveals that many treatment operations are not treating the volumes of sewage they are legally required to treat.

Insiders said non-compliance was widespread across the UK, with operations aware of up to 30 per cent of sewage destined for treatment being discharged straight into the environment without treatment.

Some operators, with or without chain of command support, are intentionally reducing the flow of sewage to treatment plants by lowering weir levels to allow sewage to flow into the environment or reducing flow to pump stations. . This way, the whistleblower says, they can say they are treating more of the sewage they receive because less of it is currently being put into their operations.

Unfortunately, there are many incentives for water companies, rogue teams or employees to do this. There are many incentives here, including reduced pumping and disposal costs, giving the appearance of passing treatment operations that are struggling to comply, and regulatory performance rewards leading to employee bonuses and increases. Dividends are paid out to shareholders with little risk of the manipulation being discovered or anyone being prosecuted.

A second insider said it was almost standard practice to manually control hydraulic presses and set them to the limit to reduce flow, adding that the problem stems from sweating the assets. There are a lot of small, overcapacity sewage treatment plants operating out there, and I have very few. I've seen operations where all assets are working, but there are usually some areas where service is down.

Spilling into the river could save millions of pounds that would otherwise be spent on assets. Many storm tanks are sized to meet 30-year-old permits, and some sites have no storm capacity at all.

A third insider said he had seen evidence of flow adjustments at works owned by two different water companies.

Operations teams in the field often find solutions while being fully aware of the work they are doing and fully aware of all stakeholders, from project managers to those holding the purse strings. In other cases, it was done without knowing what it meant, and no one knows the true scale of what is happening across the country.

According to the fourth whistleblower, instances of flow adjustments can be identified in the company's numbers, but no one actually examines the data or goes into detail.

UK water companies declined to comment, but industry body Water UK said: The current level of leakage is unacceptable and we have plans in place to clean it up. From 2025 to 2030, water companies in England and Wales want to invest $96 billion to ensure the security of future water supplies and significantly reduce the amount of sewage entering rivers and seas. We now need regulator Ofwat to give us the green light to continue our work.

Mr Ofwat said the environmental performance of water and wastewater companies was not good enough and industry regulators were acutely aware of the damage this was doing to our natural resources and public trust.

But where companies have fallen short, Ofwat has taken action in recent years, imposing more than $300 million in fines and payments and in November 2021 announcing its largest-ever investigation into all water and wastewater companies in England and Wales. Announced real-time enforcement investigations into six companies. .

This specifically examines whether companies are treating large amounts of sewage at their wastewater treatment plants and how this may be discharging sewage into the environment when it should not be happening.

The Environmental Protection Agency is also investigating. A spokesperson says: We will always pursue and prosecute companies that intentionally disrupt or mislead us, including in matters related to flow compliance. We are conducting the largest-ever criminal investigation into widespread non-compliance at thousands of wastewater treatment plants.

Geraint Weber, from regulator Natural Resources Wales, said: We expect water and wastewater companies to comply with the terms of their environmental permits. If a breach of our regulations is identified, we will not hesitate to take action using all available enforcement powers.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: Sepa assesses Scottish Waters' compliance with the conditions of approval of its wastewater treatment works through on-site inspections, incident and incident investigations, discharge sampling, operator data assessment and the Sepas environmental monitoring programme. We have found no evidence that Scottish Water or any other operator deliberately misreported overflow data.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: We are not required by our licenses to regularly assess and report whether we are delivering adequate flow through our pumping stations, overflow and wastewater treatment operations. We set out to be compliant in all aspects of our licensing and are not aware of any instances where we are intentionally managing to leak flows prematurely.

Northern Ireland Water and Welsh Water declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/apr/20/dirty-secret-insiders-say-uk-water-firms-knowingly-breaking-sewage-laws

