2024 USA Olympic Wrestling Trials Results





Results from the 2024 U.S. Olympic wrestling trials at Penn State University, where wrestlers advanced from Friday's challenge tournament to Saturday's best-of-three championship series to determine qualifications for the Paris Games…

Women Freestyle50kgChallenge Semi-finals: Audrey Jimenez def. Erin Golston Challenge Semi-Finals: Sage Mortimer def. Samara ChavezChallenge Final: Audrey Jimenez def. Sage MortimerSaturdays Championship Series: Sarah Hildebrandt leads Audrey Jimenez 1-0

53kg Challenge Semi-finals: Areana Villaescusa def. Vayle BakerChallenge Semifinals: Haley Augello def. Katie GomezChallenge Final: Haley Augello def. Areana Villaescusa Saturdays Championship Series: Dom Parrish leads Haley Augello 1-0

57kgChallenge Semi-finals: Alex Hedrick def. Xochitl Mota-PettisChallenge Semi-finals: Jacarra Winchester def. Abigail NetteChallenge Final: Jacarra Winchester def. Alex Hedrick Saturdays Championship Series: Helen Maroulis leads Jacarra Winchester 1-0

WRESTLING TRIALS: broadcast schedule

62kgChallenge Semi-finals: Jen Page def. Mallory VelteChallenge Semifinals: Macey Kilty def. Adaugo NwachukwuChallenge Final: Macey Kilty def. Jen PageSaturdays Championship Series: Kayla Miracle leads Macey Kilty 1-0

68kgChallenge Semi-finals: Forrest Molinari def. Aine DruryChallenge Semi-finals: Alex Glaude def. Reese LarramendyChallenge Finale: Forrest Molinari def. Alex GlaudeSaturdays Championship Series: Amit Elor leads Forrest Molinari 1-0

76kg Challenge Semi-finals: Kennedy Blades def. Dymond Guilford Challenge semi-finals: Yelena Makoyed def. Kylie WelkerChallenge Final: Kennedy Blades def. Yelena MakoyedSaturdays Championship Series: Kennedy Blades leads Adeline Gray 1-0

Men's freestyle wrestling57 kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)Challenge semi-finals: Spencer Lee def. Zane Richards Challenge Semi-Finals: Thomas Gilman def. Daton FixSaturdays Championship Series: Spencer Lee def. Thomas Gilman 2-0

65 kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics) Challenge Semi-Finals: Nick Lee def. Andrew Alirez Challenge semi-finals: Zain Retherford def. Jesse Mendez Saturdays Championship Series: Zain Retherford def. Nick Lee 2-0

74kgChallenge Semi-finals: Jordan Burroughs def. Mitchell Mesenbrink Challenge Semifinals: Jason Nolf def. Jarrett Jacques Final Challenge: Jason Nolf def. Jordan Burroughs Saturdays Championship Series: Kyle Dake leads Jason Nolf 1-0

86kgChallenge Semi-finals: Aaron Brooks def. Alex Dieringer Challenge semi-finals: Zahid Valencia def. Final Chance MarstellerChallenge: Aaron Brooks def. Zahid ValenciaSaturdays Championship Series: Aaron Brooks leads David Taylor 1-0

97kgChallenge Semi-finals: Kollin Moore def. Semi-finals Jden CoxChallenge: Isaac Trumble def. Johnathan Aiello Challenge Final: Isaac Trumble def. Kollin MooreSaturdays Championship Series: Kyle Snyder leads Isaac Trumble 1-0

125kgChallenge Semi-finals: Hayden Zillmer def. Dom Bradley Challenge Semi-Final: Nick Gwiazdowski def. Greg KerkvlietChallenge Final: Hayden Zillmer def. Nick GwiazdowskiSaturdays Championship Series: Mason Parris leads Hayden Zillmer 1-0

Greco-Roman 60 kg (weight not yet qualified for the Olympics) Challenge semi-finals: Ildar Hafizov def. Sammy Jones Challenge Semi-Final: Dalton Roberts def. Max BlackSaturdays Championship Series: Tied 1-1

67 kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics) Challenge Semifinals: Alejandro Sancho def. Pat Smith Challenge Semi-Finals: Ellis Coleman def. Xavier Johnson Saturdays Championship Series: tied 1-1

77 kg (weight not yet qualified for the Olympics) Challenge semi-finals: Kamal Bey def. RaVaughn Perkins Challenge semi-finals: Aliaksandr Kikinou def. Benji Peak Saturdays Championship Series: Kamal Bey def. Aliaksandr Kikinou 2-0

Challenge 87 kg semi-finals: John Stefanowicz def. Mahmoud SebieChallenge Semi-finals: Payton Jacobson def. Zachary BraunagelChallenge Final: Payton Jacobson def. John StefanowiczSaturdays Championship Series: Payton Jacobson leads Spencer Woods 1-0

Semi-final of the 97 kg Challenge: Joe Rau def. David Orndoff Challenge semi-final: Nicholas Boykin def. Diante Cooper Challenge Final: Joe Rau def. Nicholas Boykin Saturdays Championship Series: Alan Vera leads Joe Rau 1-0

Semi-final of the 130 kg Challenge: Adam Coon def. Donny Longendyke Challenge semi-final: Aden Attao def. Courtney Freeman Challenge Final: Adam Coon def. Aden Attao Saturdays Championship Series: Cohltun Schultz leads Adam Coon 1-0

The list of athletes for the 2024 US Olympic team is updated as they qualify.

