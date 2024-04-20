Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal pleads for more US aidExBulletin





Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C.

rock captionMhari Shaw for NPR

Mhari Shaw for NPR

As Congress considers whether to send more aid to Ukraine, that country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is visiting the United States and explaining why additional funding is important.

Shmyhal traveled across the country meeting with members of Congress and Biden administration officials.

He says the $60 billion aid package is essential to Ukraine's war effort.

In an in-person interview with NPR's Andrew Limbong on All Things Considered, Shmyhal explained how this aid would make a difference on the front lines and the state of the war in general.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Andrew Limbong: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that without help, Ukraine had no chance of winning. And I'm curious if you can tell me how?

Prime Minister Shmyhal: We need more ammunition. I went to the front line four weeks ago and asked the guys how they were doing. They have one artillery shell per day, every 20 kilometers of front line. The Russians fire dozens, if not hundreds, of artillery shells into the same front line every day.

The Russians are fully learning the lessons and improving their weapons. They are making enormous progress during this war. So we need weapons and we will [do] our job is not only to deter them, but to push them out of our territory. I should mention that we [liberated] 50% of the territories occupied during these two years of large-scale war. We liberated the Black Sea. The Russian fleet is now hiding somewhere east of the Black Sea. So these examples demonstrate that if we have the support of the United States – when we have the support of our partners – we can drive the Russians out of our country.

Limbong: Regarding equipment, the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General released a report earlier this year saying that nearly 40,000 weapons were supplied to Ukraine but were not accounted for. If you get more support and more weapons, will there be an improvement in how those weapons are accounted for and tracked so that we know where they are.

Chmyhal: According to my information, everything that the United States provided to Ukraine is clearly explained [for] and we cooperate with the Inspectors General of Defense [department]from the Department of State, USAID.

Personally, I have met with them twice and we communicate regularly with the inspectors general and they never communicate on accountability and transparency issues related to the use of American equipment or weapons. It is therefore of crucial importance for us to be responsible and transparent about the use of our partners' equipment. So, because the United States is the largest partner, the largest provider of military support, we pay special attention to accountability issues.

Limbong: So you never heard any of our people say, “Hey, we don't know where these guys are.” [the weapons] are?”

Shmyhal: No, no. Sometimes they talked to us about it.

But we must not forget that we are that; we are all under the influence of Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation and Russian cyberattacks. They play a role in the meaning of misinformation [in] all our societies, Ukrainian and Western societies and American society. And particularly, [they] Implement these messages that “Ukrainians are not using weapons in the right way”, “they are selling these weapons”, etc. It is for this reason that we cooperate very closely with our partners and we are very responsible for this, in order to destroy this propaganda and this lie from the Russian side.

Limbong: Ukraine has actually taken many drastic measures to combat corruption in the country. I was wondering if you could outline some of these steps and explain what was done and what you think needs to be done more.

Chmyhal: We pay great attention to the implementation of reforms and during these two years of war we have made enormous progress. And I must say that we are implementing all the necessary laws and creating all the necessary anti-corruption infrastructure. We therefore established a National Anti-Corruption Bureau and a National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, a National Anti-Corruption Court and a Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor. Thus, all the necessary infrastructure is created. It works perfectly. As a demonstrated result, unfortunately for me, they demonstrated some cases where high-level officials are caught in the trap of corruption.

But it does mean that this infrastructure will deliver results. SO [we’re making] our next steps, we improve this infrastructure, we improve our legislation. We apply all European Union directives because now we [are making] absolutely important steps towards the EU and we are now opening a negotiation process. And this means that it is the last step before joining the EU.

So I hope that the negotiation process will not take more than two years and that we will be the fastest country in terms of [obtaining] Membership of the EU. We will be ready, we will do our homework and I think that in two years we will join hands with European partners to make a political decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

On the other hand, we have very good information from a group of countries against corruption, called GRECO, which called Ukraine's progress in the fight against corruption “remarkable”. Furthermore, Transparency International has said the same thing, that we have made enormous progress in the fight against corruption. And finally, we implemented digitalization because computers do not take bribes, it is impossible to bribe a computer. And more than 130 state and public services are now fully digitalized, without any human factor. It is therefore a crucial factor [in preventing] Corruption. And I think that we will continue very actively to implement all these measures to make corruption impossible in our country.

Limbong: I think fighting corruption can be a double-edged sword. Like when you say that when you catch someone committing corruption and you say, here is this person, on the world stage people say “they catch a lot of people for corruption, they must have a lot of corruption !”

Whereas for your part, you say to yourself: “We are eliminating all this corruption from here. » How can we fight against the perception of corruption while fighting against corruption itself?

Shmyhal: Thank you very much for that question, actually. This is something we try to explain to our society through our partners. When we detect corruption, it does not mean that we face that much corruption. This means that our system, our anti-corruption system, is working.

The human factor is unfortunately present everywhere in the world. But the main thing is to demonstrate that at the high political level, there is no corruption, that there is no systematic corruption.

All these questions do not arise in Ukraine, that is why it is crucial and we are actually demonstrating that we are absolutely clear and open to these reforms and we will implement them step by step.

