House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel





A view of the US Capitol.

Somodevilla chip | Getty Images

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Saturday to pass a $95 billion legislative package providing security aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, despite the bitter objections of pro-democracy advocates. hard line.

More than two months have passed since the Democratic-majority Senate passed a similar measure, and U.S. leaders, from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican Mitch McConnell, have urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to put it to a vote .

Johnson chose this week to ignore threats to oust hard-liners from his split majority (218 votes to 213) and move forward with the measure that includes some $60.84 billion for Ukraine, while as this country struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.

The unusual four-bill package also includes funds for Israel, security aid for Taiwan and its allies in the Indo-Pacific and a measure including sanctions, a threat to ban the social media app Chinese TikTok and the potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine. .

“The world is watching what Congress does,” the White House said in a statement Friday. “Passage of this legislation would send a powerful message about the strength of American leadership at a pivotal moment. The Administration urges both houses of Congress to quickly send this additional funding package to the President's desk.”

A bipartisan majority of 316-94 voted to pass the bill on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told senators to be prepared to work through the weekend if necessary. it passed the House as expected.

“This is not the perfect legislation, this is not the legislation that we would write if Republicans were in charge of the House, the Senate and the White House,” Johnson told reporters Friday. “This is the best possible product we can get in these circumstances to fulfill these really important obligations.”

Some radical Republicans have expressed strong opposition to increased aid to Ukraine, with some saying the United States cannot afford it given its growing $34 trillion national debt. They repeatedly raised the threat of ousting Johnson, who became president in October after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted by hard-liners.

Rep. Bob Good, chairman of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, told reporters Friday that the bills represented a “slide into the abyss of a greater fiscal crisis and the latest U.S. policies that reflect Biden and Schumer and (House Democratic Leader Hakeem) Jeffries, and does not reflect the American people. »

But Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wields enormous influence within the party, expressed support for Johnson on April 12 and said in a social media post Thursday that Ukraine's survival is important to United States.

The bills provide $60.84 billion to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. weapons, stockpiles and facilities; $26 billion for Israel, including $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific.

