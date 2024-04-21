Sunak has brought the UK back to net zero, a British climate adviser has said. climate crisis





Rishi Sunak has abandoned Britain's reputation as a world leader in the fight against the climate crisis and left us behind by not prioritizing the issue in the way his predecessors did, the government's green adviser has warned.

Outgoing Climate Change Committee (CCC) chair Chris Stark said the Prime Minister had not clearly defended the issue since his high-profile speech last year, which marked a significant U-turn on the government's climate commitments. The criticism comes after Sunak was accused of trying to avoid scrutiny of the UK's climate policy by failing to appoint a new chair of the CCC.

Sunak announced last fall that he would delay a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by five years as part of a wider watering down of climate policy. At the time, the Conservatives were aiming to create a dividing line with Labor after winning the Uxbridge by-election, largely as a result of opposition to London's ultra-low emissions zone.

Chris Stark: The message was that the UK is less ambitious on climate than it used to be. Photo: Climate Change Committee/PA

Stark told the BBC the transition was presented to the country as a step back from moving too quickly. In the speech itself, he talked a lot about the need to reevaluate many of the steps leading us to net zero. I think it brought us back. I think we have really moved from a position at the forefront to pushing forward as quickly as possible what we believe is fundamental to the British economy and fundamentally beneficial to the people who live in this country. Climate or not.

Stark said significant progress had been made towards net zero and praised Theresa May and Boris Johnson for their commitment to the goal. But he said Sunak had failed to demonstrate the same ambition.

“We are now in a position where we are actually trying to regain our footing,” he said. The diplomatic impact was enormous. It doesn't matter that the speech had detailed policies that could be said to be very aligned with net zero. The overall message that the rest of the world takes from this is that the UK is less ambitious on climate than it used to be and that recovery will be extremely difficult.

A government spokesperson said: We are the first major economy to halve greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 and have enacted into law one of the most ambitious 2035 climate change targets of any major economy. But we must achieve our net zero goal in a sustainable way.

