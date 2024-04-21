Female gamers compete for thousands of pounds in first-of-its-kind event held in the UK | science and technology news





Britain's first women's professional gaming tournament begins on Saturday.

Four teams of professional gamers play first-person shooter game Valorant, the most-watched esports game in the women's league.

It is the first time Europe's top teams have faced off in the UK, and organizers hope this will encourage more women to take part in the game.

Image: Meg 'Megsoundslikeegg' Garner is one of the hosts of the Red Bull Instalock tournament.

“The more people who are unfamiliar with the game and see that they can enjoy it, the more confident they will be and the more they will enjoy it,” said host and streamer Meg ‘Megsoundslikeegg’ Gardner.

Players will compete over two days at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London for a prize of £15,000.

“It wasn’t as big a deal back then as it is today,” said Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup, one of the world’s best Valorant players and who has been playing professionally since she was 18 years old.

Dane, 26, added: “We fought over things like Red Bull. It wasn't about the prize money. I was passionate about it and I just played because I loved it.”

But that has all changed.

Last year, fans watched more than 28 million hours of women's professional esports, according to industry tracker Esports Charts. Competitions are usually streamed on places like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

These figures don't even include audiences in China, where esports are so big that more people will watch them than traditional sports at the 2023 Asian Games.

Esports, where people play competitively across a variety of video games, have leagues, prize money, and legions of fans just like any other sport.

Image: Professional gamer Mathilde 'Nelo' Beltoise playing for French team Karmine Corp.

French player Mathilde 'Nelo' Beltoise, who plays for a team called Karmine Corp, said the level of fandom in France was off scale.

“Karmine Corp is so big that wherever you go, someone will recognize you. Every time you go out on the street, you see someone wearing a jersey. It's just huge,” she said.

Her team's popularity in France helped Beltoise's parents, both teachers, warm to the idea of ​​her playing video games for a living.

“Sometimes one of the students will put on a Karmine Corp jersey and ask, ‘Is that you?’ Now they love it,” she explained.

Being a professional gamer means glamorous international travel and online streaming, but it's also a typical 9-to-5 job.

“We practice Monday through Friday, but we’ll add Sundays as we get closer to tournament time,” Lintrup said.

“We play four games a day, which usually last 50 minutes, and then we’ll talk a little bit about the mistakes we made. [for 10 minutes before the next one]. Then we have theory time for about an hour and a half.”

Image: Michaela 'mimi' Lindtrup is one of the best Valorant players in the world.

Lintrup is G2 Gozen's in-game leader and her role is quite similar to that of a soccer captain.

“After practice, we usually do a stream or review, which means we go back and watch our games and point out mistakes. It’s a little extra work, and I really like that,” she said.

British competitor Sarah 'sarah' Ahmed is an 18-year-old from Derby. She has been playing professionally for six months, and it is because of her older brother that she became interested in the game.

“He had a laptop and I didn’t. I got my first PC when I was 16, and that’s when I started playing games like my older brother,” she said.

Now she travels the world and recently took part in the first mixed men's and women's tournament in Turkey. She described the moment she discovered the female gaming scene in Valorant.

“When I was young, none of my friends played games, so it was hard to get a girlfriend whenever I played alone.

“So when I found out there was a big community with a lot of girls playing, I wanted to be a part of that community.”

Image: Derby's Sarah 'sarah' Ahmed has been playing professionally for six months.

Valorant launched during one of the COVID lockdowns, which saw a surge in the number of people playing video games. Host Meg Garner believes it's more popular with women because of the storytelling.

She said: “Valorant is very inclusive, so you see a lot of female characters in the game who are not just in supporting roles, but very strong people. People want to pick them up and play with them. .”

The Red Bull Instalock tournament will be streamed live on Twitch on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm UK time.

