House of Representatives approves multibillion aid plan for Ukraine and Israel | Political news





The Democratic-majority Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The U.S. House of Representatives, with broad bipartisan support, passed a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, despite the bitter objections of pro-democracy advocates. Republican hard line.

The bill was submitted Saturday to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago.

US leaders, from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican Mitch McConnell, have urged Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to put the issue to a vote.

The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week and send it to Biden to sign into law.

The bills provide approximately $61 billion to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. weapons, stockpiles and facilities; 26 billion dollars for Israel, including 9 billion for humanitarian needs; and $8 billion for the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

Zelensky thanks the House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his thanks, saying U.S. lawmakers decided to keep history on track by supporting his country after its invasion by Russia.

The vital U.S. aid bill passed by the House today will prevent the war from spreading, save thousands and thousands of lives and help our two nations become stronger, Zelenskyy said on X.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the new US legislation would worsen the crisis around the world.

Military assistance to [Kyiv] The regime is a direct sponsor of terrorist activities, Zakharova said on Telegram.

It is unclear how quickly new military funding for Ukraine will run out, likely leading to calls for additional action from Congress.

Biden, who had urged Congress since last year to approve additional aid to Ukraine, said in a statement: This comes at a time of grave urgency, as Israel faces unprecedented attacks from Iran and Ukraine under continued bombing by Russia.

The vote on passing Ukraine funding was 311 to 112. Only 101 Republicans supported the bill, and 112 voted against it.

Al Jazeeras' Patty Culhane, reporting from Washington, DC, said the number of Republicans voting against the bill in the House was significantly high.

Remarkably, 112 Republicans voted no for different reasons, she said.

Some believe that the European Union should do more to help Ukraine, while others believe that the money should be spent at home and that Ukraine has no responsibility for how it spends these funds .

This package was adopted, but it calls into question what could happen if Ukraine needs more funds in the future, our correspondent added.

The House supports Israel

Meanwhile, the House's actions during a rare Saturday session highlighted some cracks in what is generally strong support for Israel within Congress.

Saturday's vote, in which Israeli aid passed 366 to 58, had 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans in opposition.

Al Jazeeras Culhane said Democrats who voted against the Israel bill sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The number may seem small, but this one is truly remarkable. This would have been unimaginable ten or twenty years ago, she said. I think this shows a big change within the Democratic Party.

The passage of the long-awaited legislation has been closely watched by U.S. defense contractors, who could be in the running for huge contracts to supply equipment to Ukraine and other U.S. partners.

House Speaker Johnson chose this week to ignore threats to remove hard-line members of his split majority (218-213) and move forward with the measure that includes funding for Ukraine, as that country struggles to combat the two-year-old Russian invasion.

The unusual package of four bills also contains a measure that includes a threatened ban on Chinese social media app TikTok, as well as a potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

Some Republicans have repeatedly threatened to impeach Johnson. who became president in October after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted by party extremists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/20/us-house-approves-aid-package-worth-billions-for-ukraine-israel

